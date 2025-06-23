ANTIGUA’S ROYAL BLOODLINES STRIKE NBA GOLD: SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER COMPLETES LEGENDARY SEASON WITH TITLE, MVP, AND SCORING CROWN!

Oklahoma City, USA – June 23, 2025 | By Times Caribbean Global Sports Desk

From the sun-kissed shores of Antigua to the brightest lights of the NBA Finals stage, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has etched his name in basketball immortality—and Caribbean history.

The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar, born in Toronto to Antiguan parents, delivered one of the most historic seasons in NBA history, clinching the elusive trifecta: NBA MVP, Finals MVP, and Scoring Champion—all while leading OKC to its first NBA title since the franchise’s Seattle SuperSonics days in 1979.

ANTIGUA IN HIS VEINS

Though he was raised in Canada, Gilgeous-Alexander’s Caribbean roots run deep. His mother, Charmaine Gilgeous, was a 1992 Olympic sprinter for Antigua and Barbuda, and his father, Vaughn Alexander, also of Antiguan descent, once dominated Toronto’s high school basketball courts.

This week, the Caribbean roared in pride as one of its sons—through blood and legacy—joined the holy trinity of NBA greatness: Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal, becoming just the fourth player ever to win MVP, Finals MVP, and the scoring title in the same season.

“It’s a win for the family,” Shai declared with emotion after his Game 7 triumph. “For Antigua, for Canada, for every young dreamer who’s ever picked up a basketball thinking, ‘What if?’”

A SEASON FOR THE AGES

32.7 points per game (NBA Scoring Champion)

(NBA Scoring Champion) League-best 68 wins

NBA Most Valuable Player

Western Conference Finals MVP

NBA Champion

NBA Finals MVP

At just 26 years old, Shai torched the league with elite efficiency—shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from deep—all while leading the Thunder to an NBA-record +12.9 point differential over the season.

In the Finals, he put the exclamation point on his dream year—averaging 30.3 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds over seven games against the Indiana Pacers.

⚡ FROM UNDERDOG TO UNDENIABLE

Gilgeous-Alexander’s rise has been anything but conventional. Labeled as an unheralded four-star recruit, he was drafted 11th overall in 2018, traded twice before landing in OKC as part of the Paul George blockbuster deal.

There, under the Thunder’s patient rebuild, he blossomed into a generational talent. His journey—from Caribbean heritage and draft-night uncertainty to NBA dominance—is the stuff of legend.

THE CROWN JEWEL OF THE CARIBBEAN

Make no mistake: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now the greatest Caribbean-rooted player in NBA history.

While many sons of the region have shined on world stages in cricket, track, and football—Shai has brought NBA gold home to Antigua through lineage, heart, and hustle.

The victory is not just for Oklahoma City, but for the island that birthed an Olympian and raised a champion’s spirit.

IS A NATIONAL HONOUR NEXT?

Calls have already begun across Antigua and Barbuda for Shai to be officially recognized with a national honour, joining the ranks of sporting icons who’ve elevated the region on the global stage.

LEGACY IN MOTION

With a career trajectory now pointed at the Hall of Fame, Gilgeous-Alexander is no longer just “one to watch”—he’s the standard.

And as the Caribbean proudly claims its piece of this legendary story, one thing is clear: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t just win the NBA—he won it for generations of dreamers from small islands with big hearts.

Caribbean Royalty. Global Greatness. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has arrived.