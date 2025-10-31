Successful First Edition for the Guadeloupe International Boxing Open

Article by France Antilles Guadeloupe

The first edition of the Guadeloupe International Boxing Open took place on Saturday evening at the Trois-Rivières gymnasium. The event was organised by Tibou Boxing, Gwada Boxing, the Savate League, and the Boxing Committee.

This gala evening, combining English boxing and French boxing (savate), marked the grand finale of the first international training camp in both disciplines, held throughout the week at CREPS Antilles-Guyane.

Teams from Belgium, Senegal, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Réunion, and the K-Team of Sarcelles (France) all participated in the training camp and the Open on Saturday.

The evening was highlighted by a spectacular knockout delivered by Cyril Koffi, from the Sarcelles K-Team, against Isaac Castard, the reigning French champion in savate.

During the Open, Guadeloupe’s young talent Guylann Mirre demonstrated all his skill and determination in a very tight match against Saint Lucian boxer Orlando Monrose. Balancing power, technique, and driven by the energy of the crowd, the evening once again confirmed Guadeloupe’s passion for boxing and the vitality of its local athletes.

Highlights from the Fights



John Didier (Saint Lucia), in red, landed a punch to the face of Charly Rolland (RMBC Guadeloupe). The Guadeloupean boxer, lacking proper training due to work commitments, could not make up for his first two poor rounds despite an impressive third. • Photo: Kelyan NAZARIN

Cyril Koffi (K-Team Sarcelles), on the right, connected with Isaac Castard’s head using a left punch during the second round. It was in this round that Koffi accidentally delivered a low kick, momentarily sidelining his opponent from Phénix Guadeloupe. Castard had difficulty resuming the fight afterward. • Photo: Kelyan NAZARIN

Later, Cyril Koffi (K-Team Sarcelles) delivered a knockout head kick to Isaac Castard, the French champion. The Basse-Terre fighter fell motionless to the ground for several minutes. Once he regained consciousness, he was warmly applauded by the public, relieved to see him recover. • Photo : Kelyan NAZARIN