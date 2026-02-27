ANGUILLA — February 27, 2026 — A grateful nation rises in unity as Anguilla embarks on a year-long celebration marking the 100th birth anniversary of the Honourable James Ronald Webster, the Revolutionary Leader and former Chief Minister revered as “The Father of the Nation.”

In a stirring national address dated February 27, 2026, the Government of Anguilla officially announced the establishment of a Centennial Committee to plan and execute commemorative activities honouring the life and legacy of the man who helped forge modern Anguilla JRW Committee Statement.

March 2nd — already observed as a National Holiday — takes on extraordinary significance this year as the island commemorates the centenary of Webster’s birth on March 2, 1916 JRW Committee Statement.

A Legacy That Shaped a Nation

James Ronald Webster was not merely a political figure — he was the architect of Anguilla’s self-determination. In 1967, from the grounds now known as the James Ronald Webster Park, he galvanized a movement that would permanently alter the island’s political destiny JRW Committee Statement.

That same historic park became the starting point for last week’s powerful display of national pride, as thousands of schoolchildren marched along Carter Rey Boulevard in a moving tribute to the leader who secured their future JRW Committee Statement.

The message was unmistakable: the torch of leadership has been passed, but the flame of freedom still burns.

Centennial Celebrations: Faith, Reflection, and Fireworks

The commemorative events surrounding the actual 100th anniversary promise to be solemn, symbolic, and spectacular.

Highlights include:

A National Ecumenical Service at the Church of God (Holiness) on Sunday, March 1st at 4:00 p.m. JRW Committee Statement

at the Church of God (Holiness) on Sunday, March 1st at 4:00 p.m. JRW Committee Statement A Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Mausoleum on Monday afternoon JRW Committee Statement

at the Mausoleum on Monday afternoon JRW Committee Statement A dazzling Fireworks Display at 7:30 p.m. at the James Ronald Webster Park JRW Committee Statement

But the celebration does not end there.

The Centennial will extend throughout the year with educational, cultural, community-building, and legacy-driven initiatives, culminating on March 2, 2027 — James Ronald Webster Day JRW Committee Statement.

A Nation’s Gratitude

Dr. Timothy A. Hodge, Chairman of the James Ronald Webster Centennial Celebrations Committee, called on all Anguillians to lend their full support and participation in the historic observance JRW Committee Statement.

The Committee itself represents a cross-section of national life — including members of Webster’s family, the Social Security Board, the Department of Youth and Culture, the wider community, and the Office of the Premier JRW Committee Statement — a testament to the breadth of his enduring impact.

In his statement, Dr. Hodge underscored that this Centennial is more than ceremonial — it is an act of national thanksgiving to Almighty God for the life, vision, service, and leadership of a man who transformed Anguilla into the “New Anguilla” enjoyed today JRW Committee Statement.

More Than History — A Living Inspiration

At a time when small island states continue to navigate global economic uncertainty and evolving geopolitical pressures, the story of James Ronald Webster serves as a powerful reminder that bold leadership, unity, and faith can reshape destiny.

One hundred years after his birth, his influence is not confined to textbooks or monuments — it lives in the spirit of a people who refused to be defined by limitation.

Anguilla is not merely marking a birthday.

It is celebrating resilience.

It is celebrating sovereignty.

It is celebrating transformation.

And in doing so, it reminds the Caribbean that visionary leadership leaves footprints that last a century — and beyond.