CARICOM 50 Meeting Concludes with Collective Resolve and Tangible Results

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has successfully concluded the Fiftieth (50th) Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, describing the historic gathering as a defining moment for regional unity, strategic action, and strengthened global engagement.

Hosted in Saint Kitts and Nevis from February 24–27, 2026, the Meeting achieved an unprecedented level of participation, with every Member State and Associate Member represented and 20 of the 21 Heads of Government in attendance, the highest level of leadership participation in more than a decade.

Prime Minister Drew noted that such strong representation reflects the seriousness with which the region approaches the challenges and opportunities before it.

The Conference welcomed several distinguished Special Guests whose presence reinforced CARICOM’s growing relevance on the global stage. Among them were His Excellency Adel bin Ahmed al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; His Excellency Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank; His Excellency Marco Rubio, Secretary of State of the United States; Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates; and the Honourable Shirley Botchwey, Commonwealth Secretary-General.

Their engagements with Heads of Government focused on development financing, climate resilience, digital transformation, regional security, and strengthened hemispheric cooperation.

Heads of Government also engaged in comprehensive deliberations on critical matters affecting the economic, social, and security framework of the Community. Decisions taken during the Meeting further advanced the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), including approval for the expansion of categories of aviation personnel eligible for movement within the Community, such as aircraft maintenance engineers, professional pilots, air traffic controllers, and flight operations officers. This measure is expected to strengthen regional connectivity and address specialized skills shortages.

On the matter of reparatory justice, Heads of Government requested the Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on Reparations to review the revised CARICOM Ten-Point Plan for Reparations and to advise on priority activities in preparation for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and other strategic engagements in 2026, reaffirming the Region’s principled advocacy on historical justice.

The Conference also endorsed the advancement of the indigenisation of The University of the West Indies through the replacement of the Royal Charter with a Treaty signed and ratified by CARICOM Member States. This step formally anchors the institution within a CARICOM treaty framework while preserving its autonomy, governance structure, and academic freedom.

As Chair, Prime Minister Drew affirmed that the 50th Regular Meeting demonstrated CARICOM’s maturity, resolve, and unity at a pivotal time in regional and global affairs. The decisions taken over the week reinforce the Community’s commitment to safeguarding sovereignty, strengthening integration, advancing economic development, and promoting peace and stability across the Caribbean.