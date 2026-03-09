Nevisian Legal Star Sasha Lloyd Makes History as First Kittitian-Nevisian Selected for Prestigious Italy–AOSIS Fellowship at the United Nations

United Nations Headquarters, New York — March 9, 2026 — Saint Kitts and Nevis has earned a proud moment on the international stage as Ms. Sasha Lloyd, Crown Counsel II in the Attorney General’s Chambers, has been awarded the prestigious Italy–AOSIS Fellowship for 2026, becoming the first national of the Federation ever selected for the globally respected programme.

Hailing from Nevis, Ms. Lloyd was chosen as one of only ten fellows worldwide for the highly competitive 2026 cohort—an achievement that underscores the growing presence and influence of talented Kittitian and Nevisian professionals within international diplomacy and law.

The fellowship, which began in mid-February 2026 and runs through December 2026, places Ms. Lloyd at the Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations in New York, where she serves as an Attaché supporting the Federation’s engagement in key multilateral negotiations.

During the programme, Ms. Lloyd will play an important role in the work of the United Nations Sixth Committee (Legal Affairs)—the primary forum for the consideration of international legal issues—where she will provide legal analysis, technical insight, and negotiation support on complex matters of international law.

In her role as Crown Counsel II, Ms. Lloyd has already distinguished herself through her work on environmental and maritime law, areas of critical importance to small island developing states (SIDS) like Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Her academic credentials are equally impressive. Ms. Lloyd holds a Master of Laws in International Maritime Law from the IMO International Maritime Law Institute, where she studied as a Nippon Foundation Fellow. She has also contributed significantly to national legal initiatives relating to maritime boundaries, fisheries legislation, and global ocean governance frameworks.

Ambassador Mutryce Williams, Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, welcomed Ms. Lloyd’s historic selection.

“Ms. Lloyd’s selection for the Italy–AOSIS Fellowship is a significant achievement for Saint Kitts and Nevis. Her legal expertise and dedication to advancing the interests of small island developing states will greatly strengthen our Mission’s work at the United Nations, particularly in the area of international law.”

Ambassador Williams also highlighted the importance of nurturing the next generation of diplomats and international legal experts.

“Small states must intentionally build the next generation of diplomats and international lawyers. One of my priorities has been to ensure that talented nationals of Saint Kitts and Nevis gain exposure to the multilateral system and have opportunities to contribute meaningfully to global decision-making.”

For Ms. Lloyd, the opportunity represents both personal and national pride.

“It is a tremendous honour to be selected as an Italy–AOSIS Fellow and to represent Saint Kitts and Nevis in this programme. As a small island developing state, our engagement in international legal and climate negotiations is vital to protecting our maritime spaces, environment, and sustainable development interests.”

The Italy–AOSIS Fellowship Programme, established in 2014 through a partnership between the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) and the Government of Italy, is designed to strengthen the capacity of small island nations to participate effectively in complex international negotiations.

Now entering its eleventh year, the programme selects ten early-career professionals annually from AOSIS member states and places them within their countries’ Permanent Missions at the United Nations for a year of intensive diplomatic training and practical experience.

Fellows receive specialized exposure to climate diplomacy, ocean governance, sustainable development policy, and international law, while directly supporting their national delegations in negotiations that shape the global agenda.

Ms. Lloyd’s historic selection not only marks a personal milestone, but also strengthens Saint Kitts and Nevis’ voice in international legal and environmental discussions, particularly on issues vital to the future of small island developing states facing climate and maritime challenges.

For the Federation, the moment signals yet another example of Caribbean excellence rising onto the global stage, with a young Nevisian professional now helping to shape conversations that will impact oceans, climate policy, and international law for generations to come.