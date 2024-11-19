Celebrating Excellence: SKN Times Honors 45 Remarkable and Influential Men in St. Kitts and Nevis for International Men’s Day 2024

In honor of International Men’s Day 2024, SKN Times celebrates 45 remarkable men from St. Kitts and Nevis who have made significant impacts across various fields. These individuals exemplify leadership, excellence, and dedication, inspiring future generations with their groundbreaking achievements. From business and sports to entertainment and community leadership, this list highlights those who have elevated their industries and communities. In no particular order, here are the 45 Most Influential and Remarkable Men from St. Kitts and Nevis for International Men’s Day 2024:

Everton Obi Powell- Everton Powell, widely known as the **”Biggest Baddest Blogger,”** is a dynamic social media personality and content creator renowned for his fearless commentary and thought-provoking posts. Hailing from the Caribbean, Powell has carved a niche in online journalism, blending wit, boldness, and keen insights to engage his growing audience. His platform serves as a voice for the people, tackling societal issues, politics, and entertainment with unapologetic authenticity. Damion Hobson- Damion Hobson is a distinguished entrepreneur and business leader, serving as the owner of Hobson’s Enterprises and the Chairman of the Bank of Nevis. A visionary in both the public and private sectors, he previously held key roles as Chairman of SCASPA and the St. Kitts Music Festival, driving economic growth and cultural enrichment. Hobson’s leadership continues to leave an indelible mark on St. Kitts and Nevis’ development landscape. Terrance Crossman- Terrance Crossman is the Managing Director of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, bringing decades of expertise in finance and strategic leadership. Under his stewardship, the bank has strengthened its position as a regional financial powerhouse, fostering innovation and customer-centric growth. Crossman remains committed to driving economic progress and empowering communities across the federation. Atiba Harris- Atiba Harris, a St. Kitts and Nevis football icon and Major League Soccer (MLS) legend, is celebrated for his stellar international career and dedication to the sport. Now serving as President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA), Harris is committed to elevating football development across the federation. His leadership inspires a new generation of athletes while advancing the nation’s global sporting ambitions. Mikyle Louis- Mikyle Louis, a trailblazing cricketer from St. Kitts and Nevis, made history as the first player from his nation to be selected for the West Indies Test team. Known for his exceptional skill and dedication to the sport, Louis represents a new era of cricketing excellence in the federation. His achievement inspires aspiring cricketers, showcasing the limitless potential of talent from small island nations. Steve Liburd- Steve Liburd, a prominent cricket coach from St. Kitts and Nevis, serves as the head coach of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and the West Indies Women’s Cricket Team. A former player turned mentor, Liburd is celebrated for his strategic expertise and commitment to nurturing talent across the region. His leadership continues to elevate Caribbean cricket on both regional and international stages. Romaine Sawyer – Romaine Sawyers, the captain of the St. Kitts and Nevis national football team, is a standout professional player in the English Football League. Known for his playmaking brilliance and leadership both on and off the pitch, Sawyers has become an inspirational figure for aspiring athletes in the Caribbean. His career reflects a dedication to excellence, bridging his local roots with international success. Byron Messia- Byron Messia, a global music sensation from St. Kitts and Nevis, took the world by storm in 2023 as arguably the #1 dancehall artiste of the year. With over 100 million total online streams, his captivating sound and relatable lyrics have solidified his place as a powerhouse in the music industry. Messia’s rise represents a monumental achievement for Caribbean music on the international stage. Kendale Liburd- Kendale Liburd, a former national footballer from St. Kitts and Nevis, is a passionate educator and dynamic community leader. Known for his innovative approach to teaching and community development, Liburd is committed to empowering the next generation through education and sports. His dedication to uplifting his community has earned him respect as a transformative figure in both education and athletics. Tyrone OLOughlin- Tyrone O’Loughlin is a legendary sportsman and influential community leader from Cayon, St. Kitts. Known for his roles as captain and coach of local basketball, football, and cricket teams, O’Loughlin has been a driving force in shaping the community’s athletic culture. Revered as the heartbeat of Cayon, his activism and dedication to youth development have made him a pillar of the community. Loftus Bridgewater – Loftus “Woggy” Bridgewater, a successful businessman from Westbourne Ghaut, is the owner of the thriving S and L Lighting Company. Beyond his entrepreneurial achievements, he plays a key role in the cultural landscape as Chair of Production, Sites, Special Events, and Event Coordinator for the St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival (SKNNC) and St. Kitts Music Festival. Bridgewater’s dedication to both business and the arts has made him a prominent figure in shaping the events that define the federation’s vibrant culture. David Lake – David Lake is a highly accomplished business executive with a proven track record in driving strategic objectives and delivering commercial success. As the Group Commercial Head at St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, he specializes in driving sales, developing relationships, and ensuring a world-class customer experience. With over 24 years of leadership experience, including a long tenure at Cable & Wireless, Lake brings invaluable expertise in commercial banking, telecommunications, and customer-focused strategies. ModelCop- Raimon “Modelcop” Benjamin is a prominent social media influencer and digital creator, known for his engaging content and widespread online presence. A former police officer, he has seamlessly transitioned into the digital space, where he uses his platform to inspire and entertain. As a director on the board of ZIZ Broadcasting Company, Benjamin continues to make a significant impact in both the media and digital realms. Phonse Rodney- Raphael “Phonse” Rodney is St. Kitts and Nevis’ premier event promoter, celebrated for his dynamic leadership of CaneJuice Events and Impel Marketing. As the mastermind behind premium events like *Carnival Karma* and *Cooler Fete*, Rodney has elevated the entertainment landscape and enhanced the region’s tourism appeal. With over 15 years of expertise in marketing, analytics, and event planning, he continues to set the standard for unforgettable experiences across the Caribbean. Jomo Williams- Clement “Jomo” Williams is the General Manager of the St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC), with over 15 years of experience in the utilities industry. A skilled engineer with expertise in AutoCAD, budgeting, and project management, he holds a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the University of South Florida. Under his leadership, SKELEC has advanced its mission to deliver reliable energy solutions across St. Kitts and Nevis. Mention Hobson- Gregory “Mention” Hobson, famously known as “De Rasta Man,” is an iconic performer and lead singer of the NuVybes Band International, also called De Sugar Band, since 1989. A celebrated songwriter and arranger, he blends traditional Caribbean rhythms with genres like soca, reggae, and R&B, creating his signature sound. A five-time St. Kitts Road March winner and Caribbean Grammy Award recipient, Mr. Mention has toured globally, representing St. Kitts and Nevis with electrifying performances in France, the UK, USA, and across the Caribbean. Rucas Pembeeton- Rucas Pemberton, the dynamic lead vocalist of St. Kitts’ Grand Masters Band, is a powerhouse in the soca music scene. Known for his high-energy performances and captivating stage presence, Rucas also shines as a solo soca artist with a string of crowd-favorite hits. His talent and passion have made him a celebrated figure in Caribbean music, representing St. Kitts on stages across the region. Vallentine Vallie Liburd (Vallies Tents)- Valentine “Vallie” Liburd is the founder, owner, and managing director of the largest tent rental company in St. Kitts and Nevis, and possibly the OECS region. His innovative approach and commitment to excellence have made his company a top choice for premium event solutions. Vallie’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication continue to shape the event rental industry across the Caribbean. Ron Daniel- Pastor Ron Daniel is a respected Nevisian spiritual leader known for his dynamic preaching and compassionate community outreach. As a passionate advocate for social and spiritual development, he inspires individuals to embrace faith and positive transformation. Pastor Daniel’s leadership continues to impact lives across Nevis and beyond. Dameon Lawrence- Dameon Lawrence, a dedicated community activist and grassroots leader, has been elected as the new Chairman of the Central Basseterre PLP Branch. Known for his outspoken advocacy on national issues, Lawrence brings a solution-oriented approach to leadership, advocating for practical initiatives like a CBI Dividend and enhanced water storage. With nearly two decades of experience in hospitality and marine conservation, Lawrence’s commitment to healthcare, education, and sustainable growth positions him as a leader focused on creating a brighter future for Constituency #2. Jonathan J Black Browne- Jonathan “Jay Black” Browne is a renowned multimedia specialist and social media influencer with over a decade of experience in graphic design, videography, photography, and audio production. As Creative Lead of Jay Black Productions, he has collaborated with leading entertainment and corporate brands across St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean. Known for his innovative approach, Jonathan continues to shape the region’s multimedia landscape with his creative expertise and technical skill. Gerhon Joseph – Gehron Joseph is a dynamic and influential figure in St. Kitts and Nevis, excelling as a businessman, educator, and entertainment icon. Known as “Big Daddy” in the DJ scene, he electrified regional audiences while pursuing a degree in Education. As the visionary behind G Squared Arts—Azul Printers, Gehron has spent over two decades building a thriving enterprise while championing entrepreneurship and inspiring others to succeed. Sunil Baley- Sunil Baley, Managing Director of Baley Project Management & Construction Inc., is a trailblazer in the construction and project management industry in St. Kitts and Nevis. With over 20 years of experience, he has delivered landmark projects like the Longstone Building renovation and numerous infrastructure developments, earning a reputation for excellence and reliability. Committed to innovation and community building, Sunil leads his company with a mission to deliver quality, on-budget results while fostering opportunities for local talent. Ricardo Neil- Dr. Ricardo Neil is a visionary leader and innovator in STEAM education, technology, and robotics in St. Kitts and Nevis. As the Founder and Chairman of the OECS Robotics Association and the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA), he has been instrumental in advancing robotics education and mentoring teams for international competitions, including the FIRST Global Challenge. With over a decade as Senior IT Professor at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College and founder of the International Information Technology Academy of Excellence (IITAE Ltd), Ricardo is dedicated to empowering the next generation of tech-savvy innovators. Calvin Duggins – Calvin Duggins is the Chief Operations Officer (COO) at the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA), where he oversees the efficient and safe functioning of air and sea ports while providing strategic direction for future growth and operations. With a strong background in finance and investment, he previously served as an Investment Officer at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, where he co-managed multi-currency portfolios and led economic research initiatives. Duggins is known for his strategic thinking and leadership, with a focus on driving organisational excellence and stakeholder satisfaction. Seymour Williams – Seymour Williams is a renowned business mogul, philanthropist, and former national football player, known for his leadership and impact both on and off the field. As the proprietor of Island Auto Supply, he has built a successful enterprise while dedicating much of his time and resources to community development and charitable causes. His commitment to excellence in business and his passion for giving back have made him a respected figure in both the corporate and sporting communities. Losana Laws- Mr. Losanna Laws is an accomplished event promoter, Certified Public Accountant, and the founder of the Red Devils Jouvert Mas Camp. With a strong background in accounting, having worked with prestigious firms like PwC and Grant Thornton, he brings expertise in financial management to his entrepreneurial ventures. His passion for cultural events and dedication to creating unforgettable experiences have made him a prominent figure in St. Kitts and Nevis’ event promotion scene. Antoine Laws- Antoine Laws is the co-founder of the Red Devils Jouvert Mas Camp and a dedicated longtime employee at Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. With a deep passion for cultural events, he has played a key role in the success and growth of the Red Devils Mas Camp, helping to bring vibrant celebrations to life. His commitment to his community and his work at Ross University highlights his versatile contributions to both the cultural and educational sectors in St. Kitts and Nevis. Sunny Gehani- Sunil “Sunny” Gehani is a dynamic entrepreneur and visionary brand owner, distiller of The Big Cane Rum – St. Kitts, and proprietor of Buddha Bar, a hotspot for culinary and social experiences. As the owner of Beauty Inside and Out, he blends wellness and beauty services with a commitment to quality and care. Additionally, through Global Link – Second Citizenship Consultants, Sunny empowers individuals with pathways to global opportunities, cementing his reputation as a versatile and impactful business leader. Dejour Alexander- Dejour Alexander, a Saint Kitts-born musician, captivates audiences with his versatile vocal range and genre-spanning compositions in R&B, soul, reggae, and dancehall. Known for hits like *Good Vibes* and *Reality Check*, he made history in 2011 as the youngest winner of the ZIZ 50th Anniversary Song Competition at just 14 years old. A dedicated artist and member of the Antioch Baptiste Church Youth Choir, Dejour’s forthcoming album *EPIPHANY* showcases collaborations with rising talents, solidifying his role as a musical ambassador for Saint Kitts and Nevis. Alex Straun- Alex Straun, founder and owner of JAD, is a visionary entrepreneur transforming the financial landscape in St. Kitts and Nevis through innovative payment solutions. As CEO of Genesis Payment Solutions and creator of JAD Cash, a digital wallet platform serving over 800 businesses, Alex champions financial inclusion by empowering unbanked individuals to participate in the digital economy. With a robust background in banking and finance, his career reflects a dedication to advancing accessible, efficient financial systems across the region. Denrick Liburd – Denrick L. Liburd, CEO of the Bank of Nevis, brings 29 years of extensive banking expertise, with key roles in credit management, lending, and treasury. Starting his career with Barclays Bank in 1990, he has held diverse positions across major financial institutions and holds an MBA from the University of Leicester, UK. A passionate cricket enthusiast, Denrick has played at the Under-19 level for Nevis and served in leadership roles, including President of the Nevis Cricket Association and Director of Cricket West Indies. Ras I-Yah (S Reid)- Samande “Ras Iya” Reid, a revered elder and herbal medicine practitioner, serves as a director on the Cannabis Board, blending decades of experience with a commitment to natural healing. A revolutionary voice in the Rastafarian community, Ras Iya has long championed the sacred herb’s spiritual and medicinal benefits. His expertise and wisdom are pivotal in shaping an ethical and sustainable cannabis industry rooted in inclusivity and tradition. Jules FrassDan- Jules Frassdan, a vibrant social media personality and digital content creator from St. Kitts, has made a name as an influencer and advocate for cannabis development and social justice. Balancing roles as a farmer and entrepreneur, Jules uses his platform to promote sustainable agriculture, entrepreneurial empowerment, and community development. His dynamic presence and activism continue to inspire progress and innovation across St. Kitts and Nevis. Lincoln Connor – Pastor Lincoln Darrel Connor has devoted over 22 years to leading the Antioch Baptist Church, inspiring his congregation with humility, wisdom, and a steadfast commitment to spreading the Gospel. A graduate of Luther Rice Seminary and Dallas Theological Seminary, Pastor Connor’s ministry reflects a deep spiritual foundation and unwavering faith in God’s promises. Through outreach, missions, and heartfelt guidance, he embodies Christ’s teachings, offering hope and healing to his community. Anthony Galloway- Anthony Galloway, CEO of St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, brings over two decades of expertise in banking and finance, marked by his leadership in key roles such as Chief Financial Officer and Manager of the Comptroller Division. A graduate of Sheffield Hallam University with a Master’s in Banking and Finance and a fellow of the ACCA, Galloway is deeply committed to fostering financial growth and education in the region. His dedication extends to serving as a facilitator for the ECCB’s Savings and Investment Course, underscoring his passion for community empowerment and financial literacy. Maccarta Browne – Dr. McCarta Browne, Assistant Commissioner of Police in the Royal St. Christopher Nevis Police Force, is a trailblazer in criminal justice with a remarkable 22-year career. Recently earning his PhD in Philosophy in Criminal Justice, Dr. Browne holds multiple degrees and professional certifications, including in Criminology and Digital Forensics. His contributions to law enforcement and his recognition by the U.S. Homeland Security Investigator Department underscore his dedication to combatting international crimes, particularly firearms trafficking, and advancing academic excellence in the Caribbean. Ernest Amory Ernest Amory is a well-known businessman and philanthropist in St. Kitts. He is the owner of Amory Enterprises, a company with a significant impact on the local economy, contributing over $70,000 annually to community and social development projects. He has also served as the Honorary Consul for Italy in St. Kitts and Nevis for more than 20 years and was knighted by Italy for his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations Nubian Greaux – Nubian Greaux, a St. Kitts native, is an engineer and former president of the St. Kitts & Nevis Association of Professional Engineers, where he championed the advancement of STEM and professional development in engineering. He has also been active in politics, previously representing Constituency 2 under the People’s Labour Party (PLP) but later resigned, citing concerns about the erosion of democratic values within the party. Greaux remains dedicated to advocating for the interests of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis through his professional and community efforts .

Meguel Thomas – Meguel Thomas is the principal of Verchilds High School in St. Kitts, a role he has held since 2020. At the age of 28, he became the youngest principal in St. Kitts and Nevis since 1969. A dedicated educator, Mr. Thomas is also an alumnus of Verchilds High School, having pursued advanced studies in Geography and Education, including degrees from Park University and the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College. Known for his commitment to academic and community excellence, he continues to inspire both students and staff at the institution

Nelson Ald Stapelton- Nelson Ald Stapleton is an innovative energy professional and the Transmission Manager at Nevis Electricity Company Ltd. (Nevelec), where he has been leading the transmission division since February 2020. With a strong engineering background, he plays a pivotal role in optimizing energy transmission across Saint Kitts and Nevis. His expertise is instrumental in advancing the nation’s energy infrastructure and promoting sustainable energy solutions.

Marlon Browne – Marlon Browne, an Assistant Manager at the Horsford Group of Companies, is recognized for his leadership skills and dedication to community development. With a strong passion for progress, he plays a key role in driving the company’s success while fostering positive change within his community. Marlon’s vision and commitment continue to inspire those around him toward collective growth and empowerment.

Azard Gumbs- Azard Gumbs is a dynamic and charismatic attorney who serves as the Deputy Political Leader of the People’s Action Movement (PAM). Known for his strong legal acumen and leadership abilities, Azard plays a pivotal role in shaping the party’s direction and advocating for progressive change in St. Kitts and Nevis. His passion for justice and commitment to the community make him a respected figure in both the political and legal spheres.

Kim Collins- Kim Collins is a legendary St. Kitts and Nevis sprinter and world champion, known for his remarkable achievements on the track. He made history by winning the 2003 World Championships in Athletics in Paris, becoming the first athlete from St. Kitts and Nevis to win a world title. With a career spanning over two decades, Collins is celebrated for his resilience, speed, and dedication to athletics, earning him global recognition as one of the greatest sprinters of his generation.

Delwayne Delaney -Delwayne Delaney is a former Olympic sprinter and accomplished athlete from St. Kitts and Nevis who competed on the global stage in track and field. Beyond his athletic achievements, he serves as a Project Officer at the Small Business Development Center, where he empowers local entrepreneurs and fosters community growth. Delaney remains a passionate advocate for youth development, using his platform to inspire future generations.

In conclusion, the 45 remarkable and influential men celebrated in honor of International Men’s Day 2024 exemplify the diverse talents, leadership, and dedication that shape the vibrant culture of St. Kitts and Nevis. From pioneering achievements in business, sports, and entertainment to contributions in community leadership and social activism, these individuals have not only excelled in their respective fields but also inspired future generations. Their collective impact underscores the importance of mentorship, hard work, and innovation, reinforcing their roles as pillars in the ongoing development of the federation. As we celebrate their success, we look to the future with the hope that their legacies will continue to motivate and uplift others, fostering an environment where excellence and dedication thrive across all sectors.