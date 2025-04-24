TEAM JAMAICA DOMINATES ONCE AGAIN! 78-MEDAL MASTERCLASS SEALS TOP SPOT AT 2025 CARIFTA GAMES

KINGSTON, JAMAICA — The sprint kings and queens of the Caribbean have spoken loud and clear once again — and their message? Jamaica runs the region!

With a commanding, no-mercy finish to the 2025 CARIFTA Games, Team Jamaica blew away the competition, snatching a jaw-dropping 78 medals, including a staggering 30 gold, 27 silver, and 21 bronze — firmly planting their flag at the summit of regional athletics.

Medal Table? DOMINATED. Competition? SHUT DOWN.

Hot on their heels — but still miles behind — were The Bahamas, putting up a strong fight with 16 gold, 13 silver, and 8 bronze for a total of 37 medals.

In third place, Trinidad & Tobago rounded out the elite ranks with 9 gold, 6 silver, and 10 bronze, totaling 25 medals in a gritty performance.

The 2025 edition of the CARIFTA Games proved, once again, that the Caribbean is a breeding ground for world-class athletic excellence, and Jamaica continues to lead the charge with unmatched firepower on the track and in the field.

From record-breaking sprints to unbelievable jumps and show-stopping relays, the youth of the region brought energy, pride, and glory to their homelands.

Massive respect to every athlete who competed — you didn’t just chase medals, you carried your nations’ dreams with every stride, jump, and throw.

BIG UP TEAM JAMAICA!

Respect to The Bahamas!

Salute to T&T!

The Caribbean continues to shine — and the world better be watching.

#CariftaGames2025 #TeamJamaica #JamaicaDominates #CaribbeanPride #GoldStandard #FutureChampions #TrackAndFieldRoyals #SprintSupremacy #IslandPowerhouse