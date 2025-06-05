79 & Still Winning: Jeanette Grell-Hull Graduates UWI with Double Distinction

Congratulations are most definitely in order for Mrs. Jeanette Grell-Hull MH, a proud Nevisian trailblazer who just proved that age is nothing but a number! At 79 years young, Jeanette walked across the graduation stage at the University of the West Indies yesterday—not with one but two Certificates in hand:

Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management

Certificate in Financial Planning for Small Business

Let’s pause… She did that. At 79. What’s your excuse again?

A retired travel professional, former Hotel Manager, pioneer netball administrator, and founder of Jan’s Travel Agency, Mrs. Grell-Hull has had a long, impactful career serving the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. From managing elite resorts like Nelson Spring Beach Resort and The Mount Nevis Hotel, to shaping national sports and tourism, her legacy is unmatched.

And she’s not done yet. A recipient of the Sugar Mas Award (1973–2023) for her decades of voluntary community work, Jeanette continues to be a shining example of lifelong learning, leadership, and service.

From netball court to boardroom to classroom—Jeanette Grell-Hull is the definition of unstoppable.

