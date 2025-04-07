CHTA EXECUTIVES VISIT ST. KITTS & NEVIS TO SUPPORT REESTABLISHMENT OF LOCAL HOTEL & TOURISM ASSOCIATION

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (April 7, 2025) — The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has pledged its full support for the revitalization of the St. Kitts & Nevis Hotel and Tourism Association (SKNHTA), signaling a renewed push to strengthen the federation’s tourism sector.

This significant show of support follows a strategic visit by CHTA CEO Vanessa Ledesma and CHTA President Sanovnik Destang to the twin-island federation, at the invitation of St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) CEO Kelly Fontenelle. The visit reflects Fontenelle’s proactive commitment to rebuilding a unified and empowered local tourism association that prioritizes collaboration, industry representation, and sustainable development.

During the visit, the CHTA leadership met with a select group of engaged hospitality professionals to discuss the vital role that a strong, united hotel and tourism association plays in shaping a resilient and competitive tourism product. Topics included advocacy, training, regional networking, marketing support, and crisis management.

Royal St. Kitts Hotel General Manager Darren Thompson, who has been instrumental in maintaining the SKNHTA during its transitional period, emphasized the need for collective action. “The Hospitality & Tourism industry is stronger with a collective voice from the private sector. It will take all of us coming together to influence change and make a difference,” said Thompson.

Echoing this sentiment, SKTA CEO Fontenelle stated, “A vibrant, well-supported hotel and tourism association is the heartbeat of a thriving destination. By coming together under a unified banner, our industry can better advocate for its needs, seize regional opportunities, and build a more competitive and cohesive tourism product for St. Kitts and Nevis.”

CHTA President Sanovnik Destang expressed optimism for the federation’s tourism future. “It was a pleasure to visit St. Kitts and Nevis for the first time—two truly magical destinations with a lot to offer. With the current geopolitical realignments, now more than ever, the hospitality and tourism private sector needs a singular voice in the form of a strong hospitality and tourism association. At CHTA, we are committed to assisting in revitalizing the SKNHTA.”

The visit marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to reinvigorate the local tourism ecosystem. The St. Kitts Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the Nevis Tourism Authority and private sector partners, encourages all tourism stakeholders to get involved in shaping the future of the industry through active participation in the revitalized SKNHTA.

For more information on joining or supporting the association, stakeholders are encouraged to contact Mr. Darren Thompson at [email protected].