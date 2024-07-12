St. Kitts and Nevis Educator Dr. Edris Charles-Ryan Passes Away in the US

The St. Kitts and Nevis community mourns the loss of Dr. Edris Ryan, a distinguished educator and academic, who passed away in the United States after a prolonged illness. Dr. Ryan, a former teacher at Basseterre Junior High School, was well-known for her significant contributions to education both locally and abroad.

Dr. Ryan’s educational journey began at the University of the West Indies in Jamaica, where she earned her degree in Social Studies/Geography Education. She later pursued advanced studies at North Carolina State University, obtaining a Master’s Degree in Special Education with a focus on teaching students with learning disabilities. Her academic pursuits culminated in a Ph.D. in Education with a specialization in special education leadership from Capella University.

Throughout her career, Dr. Ryan demonstrated unwavering dedication to education. With over three decades of classroom teaching experience, she influenced countless students and educators. Her roles ranged from classroom teacher to adjunct professor, and she was deeply involved in facilitating learning experiences across all levels of the public education system. Dr. Ryan’s expertise extended to special education, where she specialized as an inclusion specialist, working tirelessly to ensure students with disabilities could access the general education curriculum.

In addition to her teaching roles, Dr. Ryan was an adjunct professor at Concordia University, where she taught courses such as Contemporary Educational Thought in Special Education and Managing and Teaching Across Learning Environments for Students with Disabilities. She also mentored candidates pursuing master’s and doctoral degrees at several institutions, including North Carolina State University and Grand Canyon University.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Ryan was an active contributor to social media discussions on the development of St. Kitts and Nevis. Her insights and participation in these conversations reflected her ongoing commitment to her homeland, despite residing in the United States.

Her daughter, Kereen Ryan Hart, announced her passing on Friday, July 12th, expressing heartfelt sentiments in a social media post: “Sleep in peace, Mommy. We will definitely miss you here!”

Dr. Edris Ryan’s legacy as an educator and advocate for inclusive education will continue to inspire and influence future generations. She leaves behind a rich heritage of academic excellence and a profound impact on the communities she served.

The entire St. Kitts and Nevis community extends its deepest sympathies to Dr. Edris Ryan’s family and friends during this difficult time. May she rest in eternal peace.