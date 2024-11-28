Major Squandering of Public Funds Forces Drew Administration to Borrow $815 Million from US Bank

PLP Press Release

28th November, 2024

The leadership of current Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew is again being called into question, after his administration’s reckless and callous spending in just over two years has forced the government to borrow millions of dollars from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM).

In an official press release published on 25th November, the Drew-led government announced the signing of Memorandum of Understanding with the EXIM Bank to borrow up to EC$815 million or US$300 million to complete its promised projects.

At his party’s monthly press conference on Wednesday, 27th November, Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris said it is unimaginable to think that the incompetent Drew-administration could squander the nation’s resources so quickly.

“How do you explain that after an unprecedented growth of 9 percent in 2022 and a huge fiscal buffer left by Team Unity, St. Kitts and Nevis has gone to borrow EC $815 million from the US EXIM BANK?” Dr. Harris asked, while repeating the phrase that has become synonymous with the current Drew administration, “Things are not going well.”

Third Prime Minister Harris likened the spending habits of the Cabinet ministers to that of a drunken sailor as they continue their extravagant travels and stay at luxurious hotels, granted themselves a 36 percent increase in salary and seemingly award major projects to their party supporters.

“This reckless squander mania have been the scandal of Drew’s poor leadership,” Dr. Harris said. “They have wasted our monies and now they have gone to borrow without Parliamentary approval and contrary to law and common sense.”

Dr. Harris reminded the people that the power lies with them to bring about change by removing Dr. Drew and his unfit Cabinet from office.

“Let us band together and save our country from the parasites with their unkind acts on the Treasury.”

