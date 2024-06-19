MOE AND UNESCO CONTINUE CONSULTATION ON SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT IN EDUCATION.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Tuesday, June 18, 2024: In a significant move towards fostering sustainable development in education, the Ministry of Education conducted a series of follow-up consultations with Daniel Abreu, the UNESCO Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) Consultant on Monday, June 17, 2024. This session aimed to refine and advance the Education for Sustainable Development Strategy and Action Plan, building on the initial consultations held in March.

The discussions, part of the ministry’s effort to shape a comprehensive ESD Strategy and Action Plan, included engagements with senior management, heads of department, school principals, youth representatives, and other stakeholders.

Mr. Daniel Abreu emphasized

“St. Kitts and Nevis will become the first country in the Caribbean to have such a policy. At this moment we are presenting the draft of this policy and strategy to make sure that we are capturing the most relevant actions, activities and objectives to be achieved by St. Kitts and Nevis and we believe the federation can become a model and a pioneer country to motivate neighboring nations to follow through these paths of sustainable development.”

Ms. Michelle Rochester, Principal, Newton Ground Primary School, shared

“There is no better way to achieve our ESDs but only through education. This must start from early childhood, primary school right up through tertiary education. Our children must be aware of what is happening because as a nation we are trying to develop and create blue and green economies and for our students to reach such a state, they must know about ESD. It is very positive for our nation because our children are benefactors of our economies.”

As the Ministry of Education moves forward with its ESD initiatives, the collaboration with UNESCO and experts marks a crucial step in ensuring that sustainable development becomes an integral part of the educational experience.

