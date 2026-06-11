Monroe University Class of 2026: Five Proud St. Kitts-Nevis Graduates Mark Major Academic Milestone

A wave of pride and celebration is sweeping across St. Kitts and Nevis as five outstanding women have reached a major academic milestone at Monroe University, adding yet another chapter of excellence to the Federation’s growing tradition of achievement abroad.

Rumika Powell, Latchmi Cyril, Leoncia Flanders, Tiffany Simmonds, and Akilliah Stanley are all being celebrated for their success as graduates of Monroe University’s Class of 2026, earning degrees in the field of business and management and showcasing the strength, determination, and promise of Caribbean women on the global stage.

Among the graduates, Rumika Powell, Latchmi Cyril, and Akilliah Stanley each completed the Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management, while Leoncia Flanders also earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management, graduating with the distinguished honor of Summa Cum Laude. Tiffany Simmonds achieved an equally impressive milestone by earning her Master of Business Administration in Business Management.

Their accomplishments represent more than personal success. They reflect discipline, sacrifice, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to higher education. In a time when academic achievement continues to open doors to leadership, entrepreneurship, and professional advancement, these women have emerged as inspiring examples of what focused ambition can produce.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, their success is a proud reminder that the Federation continues to produce talented, educated, and driven nationals capable of excelling at the highest levels. Whether at the undergraduate or graduate level, each of these women has demonstrated the determination required to rise, succeed, and make her mark.

Leoncia Flanders’ Summa Cum Laude distinction adds an extra layer of prestige to this moment, underscoring the academic excellence that continues to define Monroe University’s Caribbean graduates.

As family members, friends, and supporters celebrate this remarkable achievement, Rumika Powell, Latchmi Cyril, Leoncia Flanders, Tiffany Simmonds, and Akilliah Stanley stand today as symbols of empowerment and progress.

Their Monroe University graduation is not just a ceremony—it is a statement. It is proof that hard work delivers results, that dreams remain within reach, and that the future of St. Kitts and Nevis is bright in the hands of educated, ambitious, and accomplished women.