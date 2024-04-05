Governor-General Dame Marcella Liburd Revives Creative Economy with Charity Event

Governor-General Dame Marcella Liburd has launched a bold initiative to revitalize Minister Samal Duggins’ stagnant creative economy, amidst mounting criticism over its lack of progress. With the aim to breathe life into this sector, Dame Marcella is spearheading a major fundraising effort, set to be hosted at Government House.

The creative economy, under Minister Duggins’ leadership, has faced significant scrutiny for its perceived lack of tangible achievements and development. In response to these concerns, Dame Marcella has stepped forward to rally support for the sector’s rejuvenation through a high-profile fundraising event.

In a letter addressed to citizens and potential donors, Dame Marcella appeals for support for the venture, which aims to raise funds for the purchase of instruments and equipment crucial for jumpstarting the creative economy. The event, titled “An Evening of Musical Excellence,” is scheduled for Saturday, April 20th, 2024, at the Marriott Ballroom, promising an unforgettable musical experience featuring some of the Federation’s finest talents.

The letter highlights Dame Marcella’s vision to establish a symphony orchestra in St. Kitts and Nevis, emphasizing the transformative impact of music on cognitive skills and cultural enrichment. Attendees are urged to contribute to this noble cause by purchasing tickets priced at EC$250 each, with formal attire required for the occasion.

The initiative has garnered widespread support, with many viewing Dame Marcella’s efforts as a commendable endeavor to jumpstart the ailing creative economy under Minister Duggins’ leadership. The event signifies a collaborative effort to foster cultural vibrancy and economic growth, marking a pivotal moment in the nation’s creative landscape.

As preparations for “An Evening of Musical Excellence” gather momentum, stakeholders are encouraged to join forces in support of this vital initiative. Through collective action and shared commitment, Dame Marcella’s vision of a thriving creative economy in St. Kitts and Nevis is poised to become a reality, promising a brighter future for all.