Historic Bench: All-Female Judicial Appointments Signal New Era for Eastern Caribbean Justice

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, February 15, 2026 — In a development being hailed as both historic and transformative, the Judicial and Legal Services Commission has announced a slate of distinguished all-female judicial appointments within the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court — underscoring the region’s accelerating commitment to excellence, merit, and gender equity at the highest levels of jurisprudence.Her Ladyship, the Hon. Justice Marlene Carter has been appointed to act as Justice of Appeal from February 22–27, 2026, during the Court of Appeal sitting in the Virgin Islands. Her elevation reflects deep confidence in her appellate expertise and judicial acumen.Meanwhile, Her Ladyship, the Hon. Justice Tana’ania Small, KC, will act as High Court Judge on February 11, 16, and May 8, 2026, presiding over critical commercial case management conferences in Antigua and Barbuda — a signal of the Commission’s trust in her command of complex financial and corporate litigation.Completing the trio, Her Ladyship, the Hon. Justice Akilah Anderson will serve as Acting High Court Judge from February 16 to May 14, 2026, assigned to the Virgin Islands.Collectively, these appointments represent more than scheduling — they reflect a powerful recalibration of regional judicial leadership, affirming that Caribbean justice is not only evolving, but rising with formidable female stewardship at its helm.