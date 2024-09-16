LABOUR ACTIVIST TO NATIONAL HERO: BRADSHAW’S LEGACY!

The Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, affectionately known as “Papa Bradshaw,” is revered as the first National Hero of St. Kitts and Nevis. He is credited with leading the nation toward independence and significantly shaping its political landscape. His legacy is honored every year on National Heroes Day, celebrated on his birthday, September 16th.Born in St. Paul’s on September 16, 1916, Bradshaw’s early years saw him rise to prominence as a legislator and labour activist. He played a crucial role in the development of the country’s labour movement, becoming a leading figure in the St. Kitts and Nevis Trades and Labour Union. His advocacy for workers’ rights laid the groundwork for his later political success.Bradshaw’s political career reached its peak in 1966 when, following general elections, he was sworn in as Chief Minister of St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla. This milestone marked his growing influence in the country’s path to self-governance. On February 27, 1967, Bradshaw achieved another historic first when he became the inaugural Premier of the Associated State of St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla, a role that allowed him to further his vision for independence.Though he passed away on May 23, 1978, from prostate cancer, Bradshaw’s contributions to the nation’s independence were lasting. He did not live to see independence fully realized in 1983, but his work and leadership laid the foundation for it. Upon his death, he was succeeded by his deputy, Paul Southwell.To honor his legacy, when the inaugural National Heroes Day was held on September 16, 1998, Bradshaw was posthumously named the nation’s first National Hero, receiving the title of Knight Commander of the Order of the National Hero. In addition to this posthumous honor, Bradshaw’s name is immortalized in numerous landmarks. The Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, formerly Golden Rock Airport, was renamed in his honor in 1998. The Social Security building in Basseterre also bears his name. In 2007, the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw Memorial Park was opened at his birthplace in St. Paul’s, featuring a full-size sculpture of the man who had given so much to his country. Further honoring his memory, the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw building was dedicated on the Windsor University School of Medicine campus in 2010, and in 2017, the Robert L. Bradshaw Institute of Governance, Politics, and Industrial Relations was launched.Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw’s commitment to social justice, his tireless work for the betterment of his people, and his vision for an independent St. Kitts and Nevis have left an indelible mark on the nation, ensuring his place in history as a transformative leader.