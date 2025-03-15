Shocking Murder of 9-Year-Old Girl in Antigua: 20-Year-Old Woman Charged After Swift Investigation

In a harrowing turn of events that has sent shockwaves throughout Antigua, 20-year-old Angela Mejia has been charged with the brutal murder of nine-year-old Chantel Crump, just hours after the child’s lifeless body was discovered in a secluded bushy area of Weatherills. The arrest came less than 24 hours after Chantel was reported missing, following a swift and decisive investigation by the police.

According to police reports, Mejia, who allegedly abducted the young girl earlier in the week, led officers to the location where Chantel’s body was found in the early hours of Saturday morning. The chilling discovery has sparked widespread grief and outrage across the nation, with many calling for swift justice in this heart-wrenching case.

Witnesses claim to have seen Chantel, a student at Five Islands Primary School, waving to her friends from the window of a Honda car on Number 2 George Street in Grays Farm on Wednesday afternoon. Tragically, that would be the last time anyone saw the young girl alive.

The murder of Chantel Crump has ignited public outcry, and there are growing demands for justice in this devastating crime that has rocked the nation to its core.