ST.KITTS FARMERS ISSUES STATEMENT REJECTING PM DREW AND MINISTER SAMAL DUGGINS’ PLANNED STATE FARMS INITIATIVE KNOWN AS SKNATURES WHERE GOVT WILL BE GOING INTO THE BUSINESS OF FARMING

FARMERS SOUND ALARM OVER GOVERNMENT FARM COMPETITION IN ST. KITTS MARKETS

Basseterre, — April 27, 2026 — Tensions are rising within the local agricultural community after the The St. Kitts Consortium of Farmers and Food Producers issued a strongly worded public statement expressing concern that government-operated farm initiative SKNatures is unfairly competing with independent farmers in the local marketplace.

In a release issued Monday, the Consortium said many farmers across are increasingly worried that a state-backed operation with access to public funding, infrastructure, and institutional support is now selling produce in the same markets relied upon by small and medium-sized producers for their survival.

The group warned that such competition creates what it described as an “uneven playing field,” placing private farmers at a major disadvantage while they continue to battle rising production costs, unpredictable weather patterns, and limited access to financing.

Backbone of Food Security Under Pressure

The Consortium stressed that local farmers have long played a central role in safeguarding national food security, sustaining rural livelihoods, and strengthening community resilience.

Members argued that instead of competing against producers, government agricultural initiatives should be designed to support and empower them through expanded market access, technical assistance, and investment opportunities.

“We are not opposed to government involvement in agriculture,” the statement noted. “However, such involvement must be structured to support and empower farmers, not displace them.”

Farmers Report Falling Prices and Reduced Access

According to the organization, the effects are already being felt on the ground, with farmers reportedly facing:

Reduced market access

Downward pressure on produce prices

Declining profitability

Increased uncertainty about long-term viability

The group cautioned that if the trend continues, many farmers could be pushed out of business, domestic food production could weaken, and the federation may become more dependent on imported food products.

Four Key Demands to Government

The Consortium is now calling on the Government of to take urgent action by:

Clearly defining the role of so it complements rather than competes with farmers. Establishing fair market guidelines to protect independent producers. Engaging in meaningful consultation with farmer groups and stakeholders. Prioritizing policies that strengthen local agricultural enterprises through financing, market access, and technical support.

Call for Dialogue, Not Division

Despite the concerns raised, the Consortium emphasized that its objective is cooperation rather than confrontation.

The organization said it remains ready to work with government officials and other stakeholders to build what it described as a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable agricultural sector that benefits all citizens.

The statement concluded with an appeal for urgent dialogue before “irreversible damage” is done to the farming community.

The St. Kitts Consortium of Farmers and Food Producers represents farmer groups, agro-processors, and independent producers across .