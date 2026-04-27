Double Fatal Shooting Rocks Anguilla as Police Launch Major Investigation in Island Harbour

THE VALLEY, Anguilla (Times Caribbean) — The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) has launched an active investigation following a tragic double fatal shooting in the Island Harbour community during the early hours of Monday morning, April 27, 2026.

According to police, officers received reports of gunfire sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Emergency responders were immediately dispatched to the area, where they discovered two adult males suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially released pending notification of relatives.

The shocking incident has sent waves of concern throughout Anguilla, particularly in the usually quiet Island Harbour district, as residents grapple with the violence and await answers from investigators.

Police confirmed that inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the killings are ongoing and that detectives are working to determine the motive, sequence of events, and any persons connected to the deadly attack.

Authorities are now urging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity, heard gunshots, or possesses information that could assist investigators to come forward immediately.

Members of the public can contact the Royal Anguilla Police Force directly or submit anonymous tips through the official crime reporting platform SecureAXA.com.

The RAPF has assured the public that further updates will be issued as more verified information becomes available.

This latest incident has once again placed a spotlight on regional concerns surrounding violent crime and public safety, with many across the Caribbean expressing sympathy to the victims’ families and hoping for swift justice.

Times Caribbean will continue to monitor this developing story.