St. Kitts-Nevis Native Ralph Henry Appointed Acting Assistant General Manager for Regional Corporate & Commercial Banking at Republic Bank

St. Kitts-Nevis native Ralph Henry has been appointed as the Acting Assistant General Manager for Regional Corporate & Commercial Banking at Republic Bank. With his extensive experience in the banking industry, Henry brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

Based in St. Lucia, Henry will oversee regional responsibilities for Corporate and Commercial Banking at Republic Bank (E.C.) Limited. His impressive track record includes previous roles as Country Manager for Republic Bank Anguilla Limited and Senior Manager for Business Support at Republic Bank (EC) Limited.

Henry’s tenure in the banking sector spans over 23 years, during which he has demonstrated strong leadership skills and a commitment to customer service excellence. His background in areas such as customer profitability, sales, and event management makes him well-equipped to drive success in his new position.

Known for his dedication to confidentiality and attention to detail, Henry is praised for his ability to build lasting relationships with clients. His appointment reflects Republic Bank’s commitment to providing top-notch banking services across the region.

Ralph Henry is set to leverage his expertise to advance Republic Bank’s corporate and commercial banking initiatives, contributing to the bank’s continued growth and success.