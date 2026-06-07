SKNDF Officer Captures Best Student Award at RSS Joint Operations Planning Course in Trinidad

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 6, 2026 — The St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force is celebrating a proud and powerful moment of national achievement as Second Lieutenant Jelani Griffin has brought distinction to the Federation by earning the Best Student Award at the prestigious Regional Security System Joint Operations Planning Course in Trinidad and Tobago.

Second Lt. Griffin successfully completed the intensive training programme, which was conducted by the Regional Security System Training Institute in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago from March 30 to May 29, 2026.

According to the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, Second Lt. Griffin distinguished himself throughout the course and emerged as the top student, earning a major regional honour that reflects not only his personal excellence, but also the growing professionalism and strength of the SKNDF.

“Second Lt. Griffin distinguished himself throughout the programme and was awarded Best Student. This prestigious recognition reflects his professionalism, dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence,” the SKNDF said in a statement.

The Joint Operations Planning Course is designed to equip military and security professionals with the advanced knowledge and practical skills required to plan, coordinate, and execute joint and multinational operations. The training is especially important in today’s complex security environment, where regional cooperation, coordinated planning, and operational readiness remain critical to national and Caribbean security.

The course also strengthens interoperability among partner nations, ensuring that security forces across the region are better prepared to collaborate on matters involving emergency response, regional stability, humanitarian support, and emerging security challenges.

Second Lt. Griffin’s outstanding performance is being hailed as a powerful example of the high standards being promoted within the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force. His achievement also underscores the strategic vision of Acting Force Commander Major Kayode Sutton, who has emphasized the importance of building a professional, capable, disciplined, and adaptable force ready to serve both the Federation and the wider region.

The SKNDF noted that it remains committed to supporting regional training initiatives that promote collaboration, information sharing, and operational readiness among Caribbean security forces. Through such partnerships, the Defence Force continues to play an important role in strengthening the region’s collective security framework.

Acting Commander Major Kayode Sutton and the entire St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force extended heartfelt congratulations to Second Lt. Griffin on his remarkable accomplishment, wishing him continued success as he applies his newly acquired expertise in service to the Federation and the wider Caribbean.

The achievement marks another proud moment for the SKNDF and for St. Kitts and Nevis, as one of the Federation’s young military officers has proven himself among regional peers and returned home with top honours.

Congratulations, Second Lieutenant Jelani Griffin, for bringing distinction to yourself, the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, and the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.