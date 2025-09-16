“YOU SOLD OUR SOULS”: HARRIS SLAMS DREW & BRANTLEY — CALLS SSZ A ‘BETRAYAL’ OF BRADSHAW’S LEGACY

By SKN Times — Basseterre, Sept. 16, 2025

In a blistering, no-holds-barred attack at the PLP Heroes Day brunch, 3rd Prime Minister and PLP Leader Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris accused Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and Nevis Premier Mark Brantley of a brazen deception that, he says, hands Nevisian land and patrimony to foreign interests under the thin cover of “sustainability.”

“Tell so much lies that he don’t know when to tell the truth,” Dr. Harris thundered — a raw, unvarnished denunciation that left no doubt about the depth of his fury. He described as “inconceivable” Dr. Drew’s attempt to wash his hands of the controversy, reminding the public that the very legislation now blamed for opening the door to outside exploitation was carried through federal parliament while Dr. Drew’s administration was in office.

Harris minced no words in laying responsibility at the feet of both men. He outlined, in explicit parliamentary detail, how the bill was moved and seconded — naming figures who spoke for and against it — and pointedly accused Premier Brantley of playing a political shell game: pushing the measure while trying to cast it later as a mere “federal” matter to dodge accountability. “You move it. Mark seconded it,” Harris spat, charging the leadership with hypocrisy and political sleight of hand. Times Caribbean Online

At the heart of Harris’s indictment is a picture of Nevis turned into playground real estate for the wealthy — what critics have already labelled “billionaire private cities.” He warned that the SSZ framework, under the guise of sustainable development, risks locking ordinary Nevisians out of lands their families have stewarded for generations and replacing community access with gated enclaves and helipads for the ultra-rich. “We must not go back there. Be careful when we are giving away our patrimony,” he said, invoking the memory of Sir Robert Bradshaw and the struggle to secure land for the people.

The charges come amid a swirl of official statements and clarifications. While both the federal and island administrations have published responses defending the process and insisting land rights and local control are being preserved, unease in communities across Nevis persists as reports surface about investor interest and proposals to develop contested tracts under Special Sustainability Zone rules. Premier Brantley has defended the administration’s stance — asserting that lands proposed are privately owned and that safeguards exist — but Harris was having none of it, calling the reassurances hollow when set against the text of the bill and the record of how it passed.

Harris’s speech dug into history to make a political and moral point. He recalled his administration’s multi-million-dollar efforts to reclaim and protect land for housing and community development — a sweep of buy-backs and nationalization moves he framed as protective acts in stark contrast to what he called the present government’s “bad bill.” “Without land, you are at risk,” Harris told the brunch crowd, evoking the legacy of Bradshaw and framing the SSZ push as a backward slide toward dispossession.

The fallout is immediate. Civil society groups, farmers, and property owners on Nevis are already voicing alarm; opposition voices are sharpening their critique; and the government is under renewed pressure to produce transparent answers about which lands are involved, what legal safeguards exist, and which investors — if any — are already in talks. The controversy threatens to eclipse the intended message of Heroes Day, forcing a national debate over sovereignty, development, and who — ultimately — will benefit from the islands’ most precious resource: the land itself.

For now, Dr. Harris has staked out a defiantly populist posture: a promise to “protect the interests of the majority,” and a demand that the Prime Minister and the Nevis leadership “stop the sell-off” or answer for it in full public view. Whether the outcry translates into legal challenges, parliamentary scrutiny, or political traction remains to be seen — but one thing is clear from Harris’s speech: this fight is not going away quietly.

— SKN Times