Cosbert Woods Takes Helm as President of Rotary Club of Liamuiga at Federation-Wide Rotary Installation

Brighton Estate, St. Kitts — A new era of dynamic leadership has begun for the Rotary Club of Liamuiga, as Mr. Cosbert Woods was officially installed as President for the 2025/2026 Rotary year during the Joint Installation Ceremony with the Rotary Club of St. Kitts on Saturday, July 5th, 2025.

Rotary Club Presidents Alicia Whyte and Cosbert Woods

Held at the lush Brighton Estate, the ceremony reflected Rotary’s 2025 theme, “Unite for Good,” and brought together Rotarians, government officials, and civil society for a celebration of leadership and service.

Mr. Woods, who will also serve as Fundraising Chair, laid out an ambitious roadmap for his term, emphasizing deeper community engagement, youth empowerment, and strong inter-club collaboration throughout the Federation.

The executive board of the Rotary Club of Liamuiga for 2025/2026 includes:

Assistant Governor: Dr. Marcus Natta

Immediate Past President / Vice President & Treasurer: Kai Mills

Secretary: Nichole Liburd

Director: RaeGean Jenkins

Service Projects Chair: Mr. Ryeburn

Administration: Claudelle Gumbs

Membership Chair: Maritza Bowry

Foundation Chair: Denise Alleyne

Public Image Chair: Candisie Franklin

In his farewell address, Immediate Past President Kai Mills reflected on a successful year of service, acknowledging the dedication of the board and the club’s community impact. He expressed full confidence in President Woods’ ability to lead with purpose and passion.

As the Rotary Club of Liamuiga continues to grow in influence, Cosbert Woods has pledged to elevate its legacy of service, mentorship, and transformation throughout St. Kitts and Nevis.