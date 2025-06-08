ST. KITTS-NEVIS’ TREVIS BELLE HONOURED WITH PRESTIGIOUS UNDERGRADUATE RESEARCH AWARD AT NC STATE



RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA — June 8, 2025

In a proud and sensational moment for St. Kitts and Nevis, Trevis Belle has been awarded the 2025 Staff Undergraduate Research Award at the NC State African American Cultural Center’s Ebony Harlem Awards Ceremony, held under the electrifying theme “Soul Train”.

The ceremony, which celebrates Black excellence and contributions in the NC State community, spotlighted Belle’s outstanding dedication to empowering students through research, mentorship, and academic guidance. The prestigious award is given to a faculty or staff member who provides exceptional support and leadership to undergraduate students involved in research that advances knowledge and impact.

Trevis, in reflecting on the award, shared:

“I am thankful and lucky to be able to share my knowledge and expertise with the students I work with — encouraging them to think critically, shape learning outcomes, and conduct meaningful research that supports innovative programs. It’s a joy to be surrounded by students who continue to #ThinkAndDo every single day here at NC State.”

Belle’s journey in higher education leadership and student development is nothing short of remarkable. With experience as Coordinator for Residence Life at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and Residence Coordinator at the University of Central Arkansas, he has supervised and mentored hundreds of students — from Pan-Hellenic sororities to international student-athletes.

His past roles also include serving as Executive Director of MADE (Making A Difference Everywhere) St. Kitts, a non-profit dedicated to youth volunteerism and empowerment — a clear reflection of his long-standing passion for mentorship, education, and social impact.

Armed with a Master’s Degree in College Student Counseling from the University of Central Arkansas and a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Communication from Florida International University, Belle has continued to rise as a formidable force in student affairs and leadership across U.S. campuses.

Whether he’s designing leadership development programs, coordinating cultural competency initiatives, or building inclusive residential communities, Trevis Belle continues to represent the very best of St. Kitts and Nevis on the global stage.

Congratulations, Trevis! The Federation beams with pride. You are the embodiment of what it means to inspire, uplift, and lead.

