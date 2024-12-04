UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot Outside Hilton Hotel in NYC

Brian Thompson, 50, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was tragically shot and killed outside the Hilton Hotel on Sixth Avenue in New York City on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around 6:46 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department and reports from CNBC.

Thompson sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West hospital.

Thompson had been the CEO of UnitedHealthcare since April 2021, leading the healthcare division of UnitedHealth Group, a global leader in health services. His leadership was marked by significant initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access and innovation.

The New York Post was the first to report on the shooting, which has sent shockwaves through the healthcare industry and beyond.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made, and authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This tragic loss has left colleagues, friends, and family mourning a visionary leader whose contributions to healthcare will not be forgotten.