Former Minister Jonel Powell Questions PM Drew”s signing of Over 20,000 Passport Applications Linked to AG Described “Good Scam” Prison Project

### In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, former Minister Jonel Powell has raised serious questions regarding the approval of over 20,000 passport applications linked to a controversial prison project. Powell’s concerns were prompted by revelations from Attorney General Garth Wilkin, who described the project as a “GOOD SCAM” in a WhatsApp message to Dwyer Astaphan, an advisor to Phillipe Martinez and his MSR Media entities. This development is part of a RICO lawsuit filed by Martinez in Tampa, Florida.Powell, in a recent social media post, recounted how PM Drew referenced his June 1st statement during a parliamentary session. In that post, Powell had distanced himself from the MSR-Galaxy-CBI project, stating, “On Friday last, while in Parliament, the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew referred to my June 1st post telling him to leave me out of his MSR-Galaxy-CBI la la. He then quoted me in an interview from June 2022 explaining what the prison project should have been and me saying that my colleagues and I were ‘a part of the approval process’ for that project.”Powell emphasized that the initial approval was conditional and not a blanket endorsement: “While I was in Cabinet we approved the concept of the project in principle pending a number of actions and information.

“The former minister then directly challenged PM Drew with a series of pointed questions:

1. **If the project was indeed a “good scam” as described by the AG, why did you continue it and not stop it?

**2. **Why did you sign off on 20,166 passports under that project alone?**3. **How many passports have you signed off on in total?**4. **Why was the developer part of your first United Nations delegation?**

Powell’s post concluded with a call for transparency from the Prime Minister: “PM Drew, I have nothing to hide, I have been open and honest. You should try the same. You can’t call my name in Parliament as I am not there to defend myself but I can call yours here. I await your responses.”This public confrontation highlights the ongoing tensions and questions surrounding the controversial prison project and its associated citizenship-by-investment (CBI) scheme. The matter has not only legal but significant political implications, especially given the involvement of high-profile figures and international legal actions.