YOUNG KITTITIAN SPRINTER TIJUANIQUE MORTON EARNS UNIVERSITY DEGREE IN LOUISIANA

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Rising St. Kitts and Nevis sprint sensation Tijuanique Morton has added another major achievement to her growing list of accomplishments, earning a Bachelor of General Studies degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Morton, who is widely recognized as a talented 100m and 200m specialist representing St. Kitts and Nevis on the track, officially graduated from the respected United States institution during recent commencement ceremonies in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The achievement marks another proud moment for the Federation as the young athlete continues to demonstrate excellence both academically and athletically. Balancing the demanding life of a student-athlete is no easy task, but Morton reportedly remained focused and determined throughout her university journey.

Her accomplishment has already sparked congratulations and praise from supporters, friends, and members of the sporting community across St. Kitts and Nevis, many describing her success as an inspiration to young people pursuing both education and sports.

Morton’s graduation highlights the growing number of Kittitian and Nevisian student-athletes making their mark internationally while proudly representing the twin-island ⁷⅞⅞ abroad.

The degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette now adds another milestone to her promising future as she continues to excel on and off the track.

Congratulations to Ms. Tijuanique Morton on this outstanding academic achievement and best wishes for continued success in her professional, academic, and athletic journey.