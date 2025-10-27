YOU MIGHT NOT SURVIVE”: JAMAICA BRACES FOR CATACLYSMIC CATEGORY 5 MONSTER STORM



Hurricane Melissa strengthens to 175 mph — experts warn of historic devastation as evacuations intensify across the island

KINGSTON, JAMAICA — The phrase “worst in history” is no longer a warning — it’s a prediction. Hurricane Melissa, now officially classified as a Category 5 monster storm, is bearing down on Jamaica with 175 mph winds, a 13-foot storm surge, and rainfall projections of up to 30 inches. Meteorologists are calling it “a once-in-a-century catastrophe.”

Entire towns along the south and western coasts have been ordered to evacuate as waves crash over sea walls, rivers swell beyond their banks, and power grids flicker under intense pressure. Shelters across Kingston, Clarendon, and St. Elizabeth are filled to capacity as officials issue a dire message:

“If you stay… you might not survive.”

The chilling statement, coming directly from Jamaica’s Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), reflects the sheer scale of Melissa’s destructive power. The government has declared a state of national emergency, with military units aiding in forced evacuations and last-minute rescue missions.

Meteorological experts warn that the combination of sustained winds, storm surge, and torrential rainfall could lead to total infrastructural collapse in several parishes, particularly low-lying coastal zones. Flash floods and landslides are already being reported in sections of Portland and St. Mary, and communications with the eastern coastline are deteriorating rapidly.

“This is not just a storm — this is survival mode,” one emergency coordinator told Times Caribbean. “Every decision in the next few hours could mean life or death.”

Airports have been shut down, public transport has ceased, and hospitals have activated mass-casualty contingency plans. Authorities are warning that power and water systems could be offline for weeks, and international aid agencies are already on standby for post-storm relief efforts.

As night falls, Hurricane Melissa continues to intensify — its eye now locked squarely on Jamaica’s southern coastline. Satellite imagery shows a massive system stretching hundreds of miles wide, glowing with the terrifying symmetry of a fully formed superstorm.

For Jamaica, the next 24 hours could define a generation’s memory of disaster and resilience.

#HurricaneMelissa #JamaicaStorm #Category5 #CaribbeanCrisis #TimesCaribbean #BreakingNews #DisasterAlert