TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO CONSIDERS MASS DEPORTATION OF ILLEGAL VENEZUELANS



Explosive government memo reveals sweeping immigration crackdown amid regional tension and humanitarian concern

PORT OF SPAIN — In a move sending shockwaves across the Caribbean, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago is reportedly preparing for a mass deportation of illegal Venezuelan immigrants, according to an official memorandum from the Ministry of Homeland Security dated October 27, 2025.

The document, signed by Permanent Secretary (Ag.) Videsh Maharaj, issues a moratorium on the release of illegal immigrants on Orders of Supervision, directing that all detainees be held at the Immigration Detention Centre until repatriation. The memo further states that the Ministry is giving “consideration… to the implementation of a mass deportation exercise for illegal immigrants.”

This revelation marks one of the toughest immigration stances in Trinidad and Tobago’s modern history, raising questions about regional diplomacy, human rights obligations, and the nation’s strained relationship with Venezuela — a country whose citizens have fled by the thousands amid years of political and economic collapse.

HARDLINE POLICY SIGNALS NEW ERA OF ENFORCEMENT

The directive takes immediate effect, effectively freezing the release of detained Venezuelans who had previously been allowed supervised freedom while awaiting deportation.

Analysts say this sharp shift suggests the government is seeking to assert national control amid a surge of border crossings and mounting domestic frustration over security, crime, and economic pressure.

“This memo reads like the opening move in a far broader immigration overhaul,” one Caribbean policy expert told Times Caribbean. “The language — ‘mass deportation’ — is unprecedented in its bluntness. It suggests Trinidad and Tobago is no longer content to carry the regional burden alone.”

REGIONAL AND HUMANITARIAN FALLOUT LOOMS

The decision could have far-reaching consequences for thousands of Venezuelans living and working in Trinidad and Tobago, many of whom entered illegally but have since built livelihoods within local communities.

Human rights groups are already calling the policy “alarming,” warning that mass deportations could violate international refugee protections and place vulnerable families at grave risk if forcibly returned to Venezuela.

Diplomatic observers note that the timing of this policy — coming just days after Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar accused CARICOM of siding with Venezuela over Trinidad — adds a volatile geopolitical layer to the unfolding crisis.

“This is no coincidence,” said one Caribbean diplomat. “Port of Spain is sending a clear message — it will prioritize national security over regional consensus, even if it means standing alone.”

A REGION DIVIDED

CARICOM’s “Zone of Peace” declaration earlier this month emphasized non-intervention and regional harmony, but Trinidad’s actions point toward a harder, unilateral path. The memo could widen fissures between Port of Spain and its Caribbean neighbours, many of whom advocate compassion and structured integration for displaced Venezuelans.

Meanwhile, in the streets of Trinidad, public opinion remains deeply divided. Some citizens view the policy as long overdue, arguing that illegal migration has worsened crime, human trafficking, and unemployment. Others, however, fear the moral and humanitarian cost of such a sweeping deportation campaign.

A DEFINING MOMENT FOR TRINIDAD AND THE REGION

As the Ministry of Homeland Security moves to implement the new directive, eyes across the Caribbean — and in Washington and Caracas — are fixed on Trinidad and Tobago.

Whether this policy becomes a catalyst for regional confrontation or a turning point for border enforcement remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: Trinidad and Tobago’s immigration policy has just entered uncharted, historic territory — where diplomacy, security, and human rights are colliding head-on.

Times Caribbean will continue to follow this developing story closely.

