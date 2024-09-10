BUSINESSMAN BRUCE GUNCHILD ROGERS PRAISES THE PEACE PROGRAMME FOR TURNING HIS LIFE AROUND

Busiessman and owner Rum Dawg Bar and Grill Bruce Gunchild Rogers, a former gang member from Sandy Point who spent much of his youth entangled in criminal activities and frequent incarcerations, recently spoke out to clear up misinformation about the highly successful Peace Programme. The initiative, launched by the Team Unity administration, was designed to give troubled and at-risk individuals a second chance to lead productive lives.Rogers, now a businessman, shared his testimony as a guest speaker at the “Voices of Conscience” event hosted by the Antioch Baptist Church on Sunday, 8th September. He defended the Peace Programme, describing it as a transformative force that provided him with opportunities for growth and rehabilitation, rather than the “cash cow” critics often claimed it to be.During the event, Pastor Lincoln Connor also voiced his support for the program, emphasizing the positive impact it had on its participants by creating job and entrepreneurship opportunities. Pastor Connor stated, “The Peace Program was one of the best initiatives I’ve seen. It allowed individuals to rehabilitate and redirect their lives.”Rogers detailed his experience, explaining that the program wasn’t about “paying criminals” but rather providing essential support, including loans and resources to help former gang members integrate back into society. He stressed that the program was based on accountability, with participants like himself still paying back loans used to start businesses. Rogers said, “They told a lot of lies about the Peace Program. It wasn’t free money. We received loans, and if we didn’t pay them back, just like anyone else, they would come after us for repayment.”Rogers concluded by expressing gratitude for the Peace Programme and called for more initiatives like it, which focus on forgiveness and second chances for those society often overlooks.The Peace Programme has faced its share of public criticism, but testimonies like Rogers’ highlight its value in rehabilitating individuals and fostering positive change in communities.