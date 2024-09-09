Questions Surround Assassination of Community Leader Azziwah Malaki Milk Niles-Jones

Weeks after the shocking assassination of community leader Azziwah Malaki Milk Niles-Jones, questions continue to swirl around the circumstances of his tragic demise. Kittitian-Anguillan social commentator and radio host of “What’s at Stake,” Bernard Wattley, has publicly raised concerns about the brutal nature of Niles-Jones’ death and the potential motives behind it.

In a social media post, Wattley questioned whether the assassination was politically motivated, saying, “Was this young man sacrificed for the cause of power? It doesn’t appear that his killing was accidental. He was very likely the target, but why? Who would have wanted him dead, and why? What could he have got himself so deep in that he had to be taken out? Are we witnessing a new and dangerous politics of violence?”

Wattley’s pointed questions reflect the unease felt by many in the community, as speculation grows over the possible political connections to Niles-Jones’ death. Some have suggested that his assassination may be linked to a dangerous shift in the country’s political landscape, one where violence could be used as a tool for power.

The brutal killing of Niles-Jones has prompted a larger conversation about the rise in violent crime across the Federation, with many fearing that if Wattley’s suspicions prove accurate, the nation could be entering an unprecedented and dangerous phase of politically driven violence.