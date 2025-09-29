World Reparations Conference Launches at UK House of Lords with Global Call for Justice

London, 25 September 2025 – The African Caribbean Sustainability & Investment Summit (ACSIS) today launched the historic World Reparations Conference (WRC) at the UK House of Lords under the theme “Truth, Dignity, and Repair – For Generations to Come.”

The event brought together parliamentarians, international advocates, scholars, and descendants of enslavers to confront one of the most urgent issues of our time: reparations for slavery and colonialism.

In his opening remarks, David F. Roberts, Chairman of ACSIS, asked: “How long must truth wait before it is met with justice?” He stressed that while global leaders such as King Charles have acknowledged the pain caused by slavery, acknowledgment without apology or restitution remains unfinished work.

The conference highlighted contributions from key figures including:

Baroness Verma , Event Sponsor and Opening Welcome

, Event Sponsor and Opening Welcome Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP , UK Parliament, on the UK’s role in reparations discourse

, UK Parliament, on the UK’s role in reparations discourse Virtual Presentation, delivered by Dr K. Truthbey, Policy Analyst, The Sixth Region

Policy Analyst, The Sixth Region Panel 1: Descendants of Enslavers – Catarina Demony, James Christie-Miller, Paul Lashmar, moderated by John Dower

– Catarina Demony, James Christie-Miller, Paul Lashmar, moderated by John Dower Panel 2: Reparation Advocates – Esther Xosei, Rev’d Ronald Nathan, Claudia Webbe, moderated by Dr R. David Muir

– Esther Xosei, Rev’d Ronald Nathan, Claudia Webbe, moderated by Dr R. David Muir Spotlight Speakers – Ibukun Adebayo, Priya Lukka, Joseph Harker, Timi Okuwa

– Ibukun Adebayo, Priya Lukka, Joseph Harker, Timi Okuwa Chris Desai, Event Moderator

Speakers commended the historical legacy of leaders such as Marcus Garvey, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, Steve Biko and Bernie Grant, while recognizing contemporary voices including Sir Hilary Beckles, Verene Shepherd, and Esther Stanford-Xosei who continue to advance the reparations agenda.

The African Union and CARICOM frameworks were highlighted as critical guides, affirming that reparations are not charity, but justice owed — requiring restitution, rehabilitation, and guarantees of non-repetition.

Mr. Roberts noted: “The World Reparations Conference is more than symbolic. It is a call to organize globally, align advocacy, and build reparations into the framework of international justice. The challenge before us is clear: to ensure reparations move beyond words into action, policy, and lives transformed.”

The event concluded with a call for collaboration toward WRC 2026, where stakeholders will reconvene to evaluate progress and strengthen global partnerships for reparative justice.

About ACSIS

The African Caribbean Sustainability & Investment Summit (ACSIS) convenes leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to foster partnerships that promote sustainability, inclusive growth, and reparative justice across Africa and the Caribbean.

