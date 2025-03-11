ST KITTS NEVIS DEFENCE FORCE HOSTS DIVERSITY AND EQUALITY TRAINING

Basseterre, St Kitts, March 11, 2025 (SKNDF): Members of the St Kitts- Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) participated in a series of engaging sessions on Diversity and Equality at Camp Springfield on March 6 and 7, 2025.

Junior and Senior ranks took part in the two-hour sessions that covered topics such as equity and equality, opportunities for advancement, ethical conduct, complaints review, and more. The sessions were thoughtfully organised by rank, ensuring that everyone could express themselves freely.

Lieutenant Colonel, Kerry Waterman, of the Regional Security System (RSS), facilitated the sessions.

As the SKNDF continues to build on the three (3) pillars of Modernization, Professionalism, and Growth, sessions such as these play a crucial role in equipping leadership with the knowledge and skill to lead with fairness and equality. The sessions also empowered junior staff with relevant information and sought to reassure them that they would be treated equitably regardless of gender, race, background, or religion.

The sessions were organized by the Office of the National Security Advisor working in collaboration with the Office of the SKNDF Commander.