World Bank Names Achim Fock as New Caribbean Division Director, Signaling Renewed Push on Jobs, Energy and Resilience

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 1, 2026 — The World Bank has appointed Achim Fock as its new Division Director for the Caribbean, placing a seasoned development economist at the center of the institution’s engagement with a region facing mounting pressure from climate shocks, high energy costs, debt vulnerabilities, and the urgent need for stronger, job-creating growth.

In the new role, Mr. Fock will lead the World Bank’s strategic engagement and operational portfolio across Caribbean countries, overseeing lending, analytical and advisory work, and trust funds designed to support sustainable and resilient development. The World Bank’s Caribbean leadership page now lists Fock as Division Director for Caribbean Countries.

Fock brings more than two decades of World Bank experience, including service as Country Manager for Zambia, where he oversaw analytical and advisory work as well as loans, grants and trust funds. His previous assignments also included Operations Manager roles for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, as well as Vietnam, and senior economist work across Africa, East Asia and Eastern Europe.

His appointment comes at a critical moment for the Caribbean. According to the World Bank, the region has strong potential for inclusive growth, but continues to face major structural challenges, including high public debt, exposure to natural disasters, elevated electricity costs linked to imported fuel dependence, and education and skills gaps. The Bank says its Caribbean portfolio currently stands at US$3.3 billion across 69 active projects in 13 Caribbean countries.

The World Bank’s stated priorities for the region include private sector investment and jobs, energy transition, disaster preparedness, resilient infrastructure, and economic resilience. These areas are expected to sit at the heart of Fock’s mandate as Caribbean governments seek stronger financing partnerships and more practical development support.

The appointment also follows the World Bank’s expanded field presence in the region. Earlier this year, the World Bank Group opened new Caribbean offices in Kingston, Jamaica, described as a hub for its regional operations. The Jamaica Information Service reported that the Bank moved its Caribbean operations from Washington, D.C. to Jamaica in 2021 as part of a wider decentralization strategy.

Fock’s academic background is extensive. He holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics, master’s degrees in Agricultural Science and Agricultural Economics, and a postgraduate diploma in European Integration and International Economics.

For Caribbean governments, the appointment is likely to be closely watched. The region’s development agenda is increasingly shaped by the need to convert growth into real jobs, strengthen disaster financing, reduce vulnerability to storms and economic shocks, modernize infrastructure, and accelerate the transition to more affordable and sustainable energy.

With Fock now taking charge of the World Bank’s Caribbean engagement, the focus will be on whether the institution’s lending, technical advice, and partnerships can deliver practical results for small island and coastal states navigating one of the most complex development environments in the world.