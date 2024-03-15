Kyla Morris Takes Helm as Principal of Cayon High School

Cayon, St. Kitts and Nevis Kyla Morris has been appointed as the new Principal of Cayon High School, succeeding Ms. Tracy Wattley who recently resigned to pursue opportunities in the private sector. Ms. Morris, a dedicated educator with a passion for fostering academic excellence, brings over a decade of teaching experience to her new role.

Born and raised in St. Paul’s, Mrs. Morris-Flemm is deeply rooted in the local community and is committed to the educational development of the nation’s youth. Since beginning her teaching career in 2011, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership and instructional skills, earning the respect and admiration of her colleagues and students alike.

With a strong foundation in education and a keen understanding of the needs of students, Ms. Morris is poised to lead Cayon High School to new heights of success. Her appointment comes at a crucial time as the school continues its mission to provide quality education and prepare students for the challenges of the future.

As she takes on this new role, Ms. Morris expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Principal and her dedication to ensuring the success and well-being of all students at Cayon High School. With her leadership, the school looks forward to a bright and promising future.