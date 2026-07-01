Philip J. Pierre Begins CARICOM Chairmanship With Bold People-Centred Push: “Results Caribbean People Can See and Feel”

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, July 1, 2026 — Saint Lucia has officially assumed the Chairmanship of the Caribbean Community, ushering in a new six-month period of regional leadership under Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, who has pledged to place the daily realities of Caribbean people at the centre of CARICOM’s work.

Prime Minister Pierre takes over the rotating Chairmanship of CARICOM from July 1 to December 31, 2026, succeeding St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew. The CARICOM Secretariat confirmed that Pierre assumes duties as Chair of the Conference of Heads of Government from July 1, ahead of the Fifty-First Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government in Saint Lucia from July 5 to 8.

In a message that signals a deliberate shift toward practical delivery, Prime Minister Pierre declared that Caribbean leadership must not be reduced to protocol, ceremony or polished statements, but must be judged by its impact on the lives of ordinary citizens.

“Leadership in this Community is not about ceremony; it is about service to the people of our Region,” Pierre stated.

His Chairmanship begins at a defining moment for the Caribbean, as member states confront rising living costs, economic uncertainty, food and nutrition security pressures, public safety concerns, climate vulnerability and growing demands for deeper regional integration. Pierre has made clear that his tenure will be guided by a people-first philosophy: CARICOM must deliver results that citizens can see, feel and measure in their everyday lives.

At the national media launch for the upcoming Heads of Government Meeting, Pierre said regional integration must move beyond conference rooms and communiqués and translate into meaningful improvements for Caribbean people. He also described CARICOM’s orderly rotation of leadership as one of the Community’s enduring strengths, reflecting shared responsibility, continuity and collective commitment among member states.

Saint Lucia’s Chairmanship will be anchored by five major priorities: strengthening regional unity, advancing climate justice, championing reparatory justice, promoting economic renewal and ensuring that regional development creates opportunities for all.

Climate justice is expected to remain one of the defining issues of Pierre’s tenure. Caribbean nations continue to argue that Small Island Developing States are among the least responsible for the global climate crisis, yet remain among the most exposed to its most damaging consequences. Under Pierre’s Chairmanship, CARICOM is expected to continue pressing for fair access to climate financing, greater support for loss and damage, and stronger international recognition of the region’s vulnerability.

The official CARICOM programme for the Fifty-First Heads of Government Meeting lists climate change and financing, food and nutrition security, security, foreign and community relations, reparations and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy among the major thematic areas for discussion.

Reparatory justice will also feature prominently. Saint Lucia is expected to support the continuing work of the CARICOM Reparations Commission while advancing the region’s call for acknowledgement, dialogue and meaningful action in response to the enduring effects of slavery, colonialism and the displacement of Indigenous peoples.

Economic renewal is another central pillar of the Pierre agenda. The incoming Chair is expected to push for expanded opportunities through the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, stronger digital economy frameworks, increased regional food production, deeper intra-regional trade and investment, and more effective implementation of the free movement of Caribbean people.

The message from Castries is clear: regional integration must become more visible, more practical and more relevant to the lives of citizens who are demanding stronger solutions to the cost-of-living crisis, job insecurity, youth opportunity, food prices, crime, climate shocks and economic vulnerability.

Pierre has also placed inclusion at the heart of the regional development conversation. His Chairmanship is expected to focus not only on governments and institutions, but on young people, women, persons living with disabilities, Indigenous peoples and communities that have historically been left behind.

“The success of CARICOM must ultimately be measured by whether the people of this region feel the benefits of our integration in their daily lives,” Pierre stated.

Saint Lucia’s assumption of the Chairmanship comes just days before the island hosts the Fifty-First Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in Gros Islet. CARICOM has confirmed that the Opening Ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 5, at 4:00 p.m. AST, with remarks from the CARICOM Chair, the outgoing Chair Dr. Terrance Drew, and CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett. Business sessions will run from July 6 to 8, with leaders expected to deliberate on major regional priorities.

The summit will provide Pierre with his first major platform as Chair to guide regional discussion, build consensus and press for coordinated action on the issues now shaping the Caribbean’s future.

For Saint Lucia, the Chairmanship is also a diplomatic milestone. It places the island at the centre of Caribbean decision-making at a time when the region faces overlapping global and domestic pressures. For CARICOM, it is a test of whether the regional movement can meet a growing public demand for delivery, accountability and tangible results.

Pierre has framed the moment not as a ceremonial handover, but as a call to renewal.

“The task before us now is renewal,” he said in remarks ahead of the Chairmanship. “Renewal of our economies. Renewal of regional cooperation. Renewal of our institutions. Renewal of opportunity for our people. And renewal of confidence in our collective ability to shape our own future.”

As he begins his six-month tenure, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre inherits the responsibility of leading a Community still searching for stronger answers to some of the region’s most urgent challenges. His central promise is that CARICOM must be judged not only by the decisions it makes, but by the difference those decisions make.

For Caribbean citizens, that may be the most important test of all.