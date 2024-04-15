Don Grant Appointed Airport Manager at SCASPA

St. Kitts and Nevis’ aviation sector welcomes a seasoned professional as Don Grant takes the helm as Airport Manager at the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA). With a career spanning over three decades, Grant brings a wealth of experience and a passion for aviation to his new role.

Grant’s journey in aviation began in 1994 at the Caribbean Meteorological Institute, where he started as a certified meteorological observer. His dedication and expertise saw him transition to air traffic control in 1997, further refining his skills at the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Training Center. Here, he aligned his practices with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, laying the foundation for a distinguished career.

Throughout his career, Grant has provided air traffic services, facilitated training for new controllers, and represented worker interests, ensuring safety and efficiency at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport and the British Virgin Islands Aviation Authority. Certified as a Designated Examiner and On-the-Job Training (OJT) Instructor, Grant remains committed to enhancing aviation standards and advocating for worker rights.

Grant’s appointment as Airport Manager at SCASPA heralds a new chapter in the organization’s commitment to public safety and professional excellence. His vast experience and dedication make him a valuable asset as St. Kitts and Nevis continues to grow and develop its aviation infrastructure.