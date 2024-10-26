NEVIS PREMIER MARK BRANTLEY ENGAGES WITH BERMUDIANS OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS ANCESTRY AT CAPTIVATING TOWN HALL MEETING

During his recent visit to Bermuda, Nevis Premier Mark Brantley hosted a dynamic town hall meeting that surpassed expectations, attracting over 200 attendees, far exceeding the anticipated turnout of 60. This overwhelming response underscores the deep-rooted connection between the people of Bermuda and their ancestral home of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Premier Brantley expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to interact with Bermudians who share St. Kitts and Nevis ancestry, as well as those who are friends of the islands. He noted, “I have been truly blessed to interact with Bermudans of St. Kitts Nevis ancestry and Bermudians who are friends of St. Kitts and Nevis.” The energy in the room was palpable, with participants animated and engaged in discussions about the myriad of opportunities available in their ancestral homeland.

With over 40% of Bermudians tracing their roots back to St. Kitts and Nevis, Premier Brantley emphasized the importance of fostering a strong relationship between the two regions. His message was clear and heartfelt: “It is time to come home.” This call to action resonated deeply with the attendees, many of whom are eager to reconnect with their heritage and explore potential investments and cultural exchanges.

The Premier extended his thanks to Hon. Consul Mrs. Louise Tannock for her excellent arrangements and to the Bermudian community for their warm hospitality, which made both him and his wife, Sharon, feel at home during their visit. This successful town hall meeting serves as a pivotal moment for strengthening ties and reinforcing the cultural bonds that unite St. Kitts and Nevis with Bermuda.

As the dialogue continues, Premier Brantley’s visit may pave the way for new partnerships and collaborative ventures that honor their shared history while building a promising future for both communities.