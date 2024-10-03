Louis Lewis Appointed CEO of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Saint Lucia, October 2, 2024 — The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has appointed Mr. Louis Lewis as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2024. Mr. Lewis previously served as CEO and Director of Tourism at the Saint Lucia Tourist Board (SLTB) for nine years before its rebranding as the SLTA in 2017.

During his earlier tenure, Lewis played a pivotal role in strengthening Saint Lucia’s brand, increasing airlift, and elevating the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival to international prominence. Most recently, he served as CEO of the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL), where he successfully implemented innovative marketing strategies and partnerships that significantly boosted Tobago’s global visibility.

With an MBA in General Management and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of the West Indies, Mr. Lewis also brings advanced training in Tourism Destination Management and certifications in project management to his new role. He expressed his excitement about leading the SLTA, stating, “This position allows me to return to my roots, and I am eager to bring my professional experience to a dynamic team. Together, we can continue to elevate Saint Lucia’s standing as a premier global destination.”

The SLTA also expressed its gratitude to former CEO Lorine Charles-St. Jules for her leadership, which helped the organization navigate pandemic challenges and secure multiple international awards. Her initiatives, including the Lucian Links Program, have made lasting impacts on Saint Lucia’s tourism sector.

Mr. Lewis’ return comes at a time of transformation in the global tourism industry. Under his leadership, the SLTA aims to position Saint Lucia as the top destination for high-net-worth travelers, eco-tourists, and adventure seekers, while fostering strategic partnerships, including collaborations with Puma® and Olympic champion Julien Alfred.