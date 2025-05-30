CHRISTOPHE HARBOUR DEAL EXPOSED: MILLIONS OWED, MINIMAL PAID — AND DREW STILL SILENT

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris has detonated a political bombshell with revelations that the Christophe Harbour developers, after two decades of tax exemptions and luxury promises, delivered next to nothing — and the Drew administration has said even less.

In a blistering national address, Harris called out the “so-called successful sale” of the marina assets to Safe Harbor Marinas, accusing the current government of hiding the real figures, refusing to disclose buyer concessions, and allowing the original developers to walk away from massive debt and broken obligations.

“They were supposed to fund all the infrastructure — roads, drainage, utilities — at their own expense. Instead, they ran to the people’s bank for loans and left us holding the bill,” said Harris.

The PLP leader accused the Drew administration of treating the people with “utter contempt,” failing to even say how much money was recovered or what remains unpaid.