St. Kitts Cricket Association President Addresses Hosting Challenges in Open Letter

In an open letter addressed to Roland Miles, the President of the St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA), Dennis Phillip expressed his sincere regret over unforeseen challenges faced during the hosting of five games for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) 4-day Championships.

Upon receiving a request from CWI in January, the SKCA willingly accepted the challenge and commenced preparations at two venues, namely Warner Park and Conaree Cricket Center. The process involved discussions with the Ministry of Sports to ensure the production of high-quality pitches and outfields.

The games kicked off smoothly on Wednesday, February 7th, at both venues. However, after the end of the first day, Match referees and umpires were alerted to an approaching 24-hour rainstorm. The ground staff, under venue managers Noel Guishard and Ezekiel Percival, took precautions to cover all necessary areas.

On Day 2, challenges arose when heavy rains and high winds temporarily subsided, allowing staff to inspect the covers. It was discovered that the Conaree Cricket Center covers were leaking over two adjacent strips. A meeting with the Director of Sports, Mr. Jeffery Hazell, was promptly held, and replacement covers were sought. Although additional covers seemed to improve protection, the incident had far-reaching repercussions.

Day 3 brought further complications as animal footprints were discovered on adjacent pitches at Conaree Cricket Center. While the playing pitch remained undamaged, the drying process for these side pitches required a full day of sunshine, leaving only Day 4 as a possibility for play.

The SKCA president expressed deep regret for the incident and assured stakeholders that every effort would be made to remedy the situation. Warner Park Cricket Ground, fortunately, remained unscathed, allowing the game to continue under beautiful sunshine. The association remains committed to resolving the challenges encountered during this prestigious event.