3RD PM & PLP LEADER DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS DELIVERS FIERY CALL TO ‘SAVE OUR ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ AT PACKED PEOPLE’S NEW YEAR GALA

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — SKN TIMES — In a blistering, no-holds-barred address that electrified a packed ballroom, , 3rd Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and National Political Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), issued a stark warning and an unmistakable call to action: the time for spectatorship is over.

Before a well-attended and visibly energized People’s New Year Gala, Dr. Harris tore into the culture of complacency gripping the nation and declared that national rescue cannot wait.

“We have to start now to save our St. Kitts and Nevis,” Harris thundered.

“You got to get up. Start doing something.”

A NATION AT A CROSSROADS

Speaking with the urgency of a leader who has governed through crisis and recovery, Harris framed the current moment as existential — a crossroads where silence, apathy, and fear have become luxuries the country can no longer afford.

His message was blunt, unapologetic, and deliberately confrontational.

“If you believe in the future of St. Kitts and Nevis, if you believe that we can make a change for the better — stop sitting back,” he said.

“Get moving. Get moving. Do something.”

The refrain echoed across the ballroom, drawing applause, cheers, and nods of agreement from supporters who have grown increasingly frustrated with what many describe as drift, decline, and disconnection in national leadership.

“THE ONLY OPTION NOW”

In perhaps the most politically explosive moment of the night, Harris left no ambiguity about where he believes hope lies.

“Do something on behalf of the People’s Labour Party because we are the only option now,” he declared.

The statement landed with force — not as a boast, but as an indictment of the political status quo. It was a clear assertion that incrementalism has failed, and that decisive, people-centered leadership must return.

AN OPEN UMBRELLA, A BROAD COALITION

Rejecting division politics, Harris struck a markedly inclusive tone, stressing that the PLP’s mission is not about exclusion or revenge, but national renewal.

“Our umbrella is wide and expansive,” he said.

“From the heart of all of us, we welcome all.”

The repetition was intentional. The message unmistakable. The PLP, Harris suggested, is positioning itself as a national coalition, open to workers, youth, professionals, elders, the disillusioned, and even former political rivals who believe the country deserves better.

NOT A GALA — A MOBILIZATION

What unfolded at the People’s New Year Gala was far more than a celebratory dinner. It was a political mobilization, a signal flare to supporters that 2026 will not be a year of waiting, whispering, or wishing.

Dr. Harris did not ask for applause — he demanded action.

Not loyalty — but labor.

Not hope — but movement.

As attendees filtered out late into the night, one thing was clear: the former Prime Minister has thrown down the gauntlet, and the message to the nation was unmistakable —

Get moving… or get left behind.

— SKN TIMES