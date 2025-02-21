Voletta Wallace, Mother of The Notorious B.I.G. and Guardian of His Legacy, Dies at 78

Voletta Wallace, the devoted mother of late rap icon The Notorious B.I.G. and the steadfast guardian of his legacy, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 78. She died of natural causes at her home in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, following a period in hospice care.

Born in Trelawny Parish, Jamaica, Wallace later emigrated to the United States, where she built a life dedicated to education and community service. A preschool teacher in Brooklyn, New York, she instilled values of resilience and ambition in her son, Christopher Wallace—who would go on to become one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Following Biggie’s tragic murder in 1997, Wallace became the driving force behind preserving his legacy. She played a key role in producing the biographical film Notorious and managed her son’s estate, ensuring that his contributions to hip-hop remained celebrated worldwide.

Her unwavering love and commitment extended beyond her son, as she became a mother figure to many in the hip-hop community and beyond.

Voletta Wallace’s passing marks the end of an era, but her impact will live on through the music, memories, and legacy she fiercely protected.

Rest in power, Mother Wallace.