Minister Joyelle Clarke Off Island Again in Barbados : Resumes Unprecedented Overseas Engagements: Advocating for Sustainable Development

****Minister Joyelle Clarke of St. Kitts and Nevis has resumed her whirlwind of international engagements, marking her return to her hectic schedule of overseas travel. After a brief respite at home to celebrate Labour Day and its accompanying week of festivities, Minister Clarke has resumed her almost weekly overseas commitments, with her current stop being in Barbados.The focus of Minister Clarke’s current engagement is the end-of-program event hosted by Compete Caribbean, where she is representing the #CCSA (Caribbean Community of Service Providers). This event serves as a prime platform to showcase projects and collective efforts aimed at fostering sustainable development and innovation in the Caribbean region.Thematic areas of discussion at the event include lessons learned on various themes and instruments, with real-world stories from the field; initiatives aimed at producing data and networks for innovation policy; the adoption of digital technology by both the public and private sectors; and solutions for promoting global standards, regional collaboration, and local innovation.A significant highlight of the event was the keynote speech delivered by the Honorable Senator Dr. Clarke, who oversees Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment in St. Kitts and Nevis. In her address, Minister Clarke emphasized the triple challenge of economic development, social inclusion, and climate change, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive and coordinated efforts to address these pressing issues.Minister Clarke’s presence at the event underscores the commitment of St. Kitts and Nevis to actively participate in regional initiatives aimed at driving sustainable development and fostering innovation. As she continues her overseas engagements, Minister Clarke remains dedicated to advocating for policies and initiatives that promote the well-being and prosperity of the Caribbean region as a whole.