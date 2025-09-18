St. Kitts Flower Arrangers Association Celebrates 45th Anniversary

The St. Kitts Flower Arrangers Association (STKFAA) proudly announces the celebration of its 45th Anniversary on Friday, September 19th, 2025 under the theme:

“In Every Bloom a Story We Tell – 45 Years and Growing Well.”

Founded in 1980 by the late Mrs. Irma Didier, the Association has grown over the years and today boasts a vibrant membership of 30 active members, committed to the art of floral design and the preservation of cultural heritage.

The Association’s home is nestled at Gillard Meadow, where its beautiful garden—named in honor of Mrs. Didier—continues to flourish as a space for creativity, learning, and community engagement. This year’s theme reflects the spirit of growth, unity, and resilience that has sustained the Association for nearly half a century.

As part of the celebrations, the Association will host its signature event, the Flower, Food, and Flag Festival, on Saturday, September 27th, 2025. This unique cultural showcase will feature indigenous cuisine from 13 Caribbean Islands, blending the beauty of floral artistry with the richness of Caribbean flavors and traditions.

Tickets for the Festival are available from any member of the Association. The STKFAA warmly invites the public to join in celebrating this milestone year and to continue supporting its mission of promoting floral art and cultural expression in St. Kitts and beyond.