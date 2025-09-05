CCM AND LABOUR’S LAND GAMBLE: A RECIPE FOR POLITICAL SUICIDE IN 2027

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — September 5, 2025 — If history is a guide, then the recent decision by the CCM–Labour coalition to pass legislation permitting the sale of thousands of acres of land for Exclusive Zones reserved for foreign, White investors represents not bold reform, but reckless political self-destruction.

Lessons Unlearned

St. Kitts and Nevis’ political history is marked by repeated episodes where the mishandling of land policy has proven fatal at the ballot box. In 2010, the People’s Action Movement (PAM) lost its chance at government after then-leader Lindsay Grant was infamously caught on tape “promising” government land to a White man posing as a white investor in an elaborate hollywood styled “set-up”. The scandal, although a well orchestrated “set-up” by the then ruling SKNLP, undermined public trust and painted PAM as careless custodians of the people’s patrimony.

Just five years later, in 2015, it was Labour’s own Land for Debt Swap—where some 1,200 acres were transferred to offset government massive debt obligations—that cost them power. The policy sparked outrage, with citizens accusing the administration of giving away the nation’s most valuable asset without transparency or fairness.

Yet, despite these searing lessons, CCM and Labour in 2025 appear to have doubled down on the same path. By openly legislating the sale of thousands of acres for so-called Exclusive Zones, the governing parties are not just repeating past mistakes—they are magnifying them.

A Political and Moral Blind Spot

The optics are damning. At a time when ordinary citizens struggle to access affordable land and housing, the government is carving out enclaves for wealthy foreign buyers, effectively institutionalizing a system of land segregation.

The decision raises profound questions:

What message does it send to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis when their government prioritizes exclusive ownership for outsiders over equitable access for locals?

How can Labour and CCM reconcile this move with their own histories, when both parties rode to power on promises of protecting national patrimony?

The electorate has long memories. To pretend that voters will overlook this betrayal of principle is not just arrogance—it is political folly.

Political Suicide in Slow Motion

By pushing through this legislation, CCM and Labour may have sealed their own fate heading into Election 2027. Already, murmurs of discontent echo across communities, with citizens drawing parallels to the same land missteps that toppled opposition in 2010 and government in 2015.

Where PAM once faltered with a single land scandal, and Labour fell with a 1,200-acre swap, this current administration risks being remembered as the government that gave away the country’s soul.

History punishes those who fail to learn its lessons. And as Election 2027 approaches, CCM and Labour’s willingness to gamble with land—the most sensitive political currency in St. Kitts and Nevis—looks less like visionary policy and more like political suicide in slow motion.