USD $13 MILLION TAIWAN LOAN BOOSTS WATER SECURITY IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 11, 2025 — In a bold move to secure the future of water access in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Government has inked a USD $13 million loan agreement with the Republic of China (Taiwan). The landmark agreement will fund the completion of a state-of-the-art two-million-gallon-per-day desalination plant currently under construction in Basseterre.

The signing ceremony, held on April 10th, was headlined by Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and Taiwan’s Resident Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Lin. The event not only symbolized a major infrastructural advancement but also reaffirmed the deep-rooted diplomatic friendship between both nations.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Mr. Daryll Lloyd, emphasized the urgency and impact of the investment.

“As a government and as a ministry, we recognise the significant challenges that we have faced with the scarcity of water in the Federation. This loan facilitates our efforts to deliver on a critical need — reliable access to clean, potable water,” Lloyd stated.

The desalination facility is part of the government’s comprehensive plan to restore round-the-clock water availability across the Federation. Though expensive, Lloyd called the initiative a “necessary investment” and commended Taiwan’s enduring support.

Prime Minister Drew called the agreement a “major leap forward” for the nation’s development strategy and praised Taiwan as a consistent and reliable development partner.

“Real transformation comes with collaboration, and our partnership with Taiwan has once again proven invaluable. Through ICDF, Taiwan continues to stand with us — not as beneficiaries, but as equals,” Dr. Drew declared.

He noted that since assuming office, his administration has prioritized water infrastructure through audits, upgrades, and smart technology integration. The desalination project, he said, offers a bold and lasting solution that will bring immense relief to communities across the Federation.

Gratitude was extended to the Government of Taiwan, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Infrastructure, and Minister Konris Maynard for their tireless work in advancing the project.

Set for completion by July 2025, the plant is expected to play a pivotal role in ending water scarcity and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

This loan agreement marks yet another milestone in the thriving partnership between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan), built on a foundation of mutual respect, development, and shared progress.