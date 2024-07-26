Obama Endorses Harris for the Democratic Presidential Nomination

In a pivotal moment for the 2024 Democratic primary race, former President Barack Obama has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination. This endorsement adds significant weight to Harris’s campaign, which has already garnered substantial support from key party leaders.

Obama’s endorsement, delivered through a heartfelt video message, praised Harris’s leadership, vision, and commitment to American values. “Kamala has always been a fighter for the people,” Obama said. “Her dedication to justice and equality makes her the right choice to lead our nation into the future.”

Harris, who has served as Vice President since 2021, expressed her gratitude for Obama’s support, calling it “a tremendous honor.” She emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration within the Democratic Party, stating, “With President Obama’s endorsement, we are stronger and more united than ever. Together, we will work to build a brighter future for all Americans.”

The endorsement comes at a crucial time as Harris solidifies her position as the frontrunner in a crowded field of Democratic candidates. Political analysts predict that Obama’s backing will further energize Harris’s campaign, attracting undecided voters and bolstering her appeal across the nation.

With Obama’s endorsement, Kamala Harris’s campaign has gained a powerful ally, reinforcing her bid for the Democratic nomination and positioning her as a formidable contender for the presidency.