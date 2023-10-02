Unraveling the Tapestry of Surnames in St. Lucia: A Glimpse into the Most Common Last Names

St. Lucia, a jewel in the Caribbean, is not only known for its stunning landscapes and vibrant culture, but also for its diverse and fascinating tapestry of surnames. These family names, passed down through generations, hold stories of heritage, migration, and cultural amalgamation. Let’s delve into the most common last names in St. Lucia, unveiling the rich history they carry.

1. Joseph

Incidence: 8,527

Frequency: 1 in 21

The name “Joseph” takes the lead, echoing a deep connection to biblical roots and the reverence of Saint Joseph, a figure highly esteemed in Christian tradition. Families bearing this name can be found across the island, embodying a sense of spiritual significance.

2. Charles

Incidence: 3,872

Frequency: 1 in 46

“Charles” stands as a testament to the historical influence of European colonization in St. Lucia. Likely of French origin, this surname reflects a fusion of cultures that have shaped the island’s identity over the centuries.

3. James

Incidence: 3,071

Frequency: 1 in 58

“James” is a name steeped in history and tradition, with roots tracing back to English, Scottish, and Irish heritage. Its prevalence in St. Lucia highlights the enduring influence of these cultural ties on the island’s population.

4. Alexander

Incidence: 2,747

Frequency: 1 in 65

The name “Alexander” exudes an aura of strength and nobility, reflecting the historical significance of leaders and conquerors who bore this name. Its prevalence in St. Lucia underscores the island’s deep ties to broader global history.

5. Henry

Incidence: 2,110

Frequency: 1 in 85

“Henry” carries a sense of regality and nobility, often associated with monarchs and distinguished figures in European history. Its presence in St. Lucia showcases the enduring impact of historical connections to the continent.

6. Mathurin

Incidence: 2,079

Frequency: 1 in 86

“Mathurin” is a name that likely has its origins in French culture, further emphasizing the enduring legacy of French influence in St. Lucian society.

7. Edward

Incidence: 1,807

Frequency: 1 in 99

“Edward” evokes a sense of nobility and prestige, being a name borne by numerous monarchs and historical figures. Its presence in St. Lucia mirrors the broader global impact of this distinguished name.

8. Jean-Baptiste

Incidence: 1,786

Frequency: 1 in 100

With unmistakable French roots, “Jean-Baptiste” pays homage to Saint John the Baptist, a revered figure in Christian tradition. Its prevalence in St. Lucia echoes the island’s historical ties to French culture.

9. George

Incidence: 1,750

Frequency: 1 in 102

“George” exudes a sense of strength and valor, often associated with Saint George, a revered Christian martyr. Its presence in St. Lucia speaks to the enduring influence of Christian traditions on the island.

10. Francis

Incidence: 1,725

Frequency: 1 in 104

“Francis” resonates with notions of humility and piety, being associated with Saint Francis of Assisi, a beloved figure in Christian history. Its prevalence in St. Lucia reflects the island’s deep spiritual roots.

These surnames, like threads in a vibrant tapestry, weave together the diverse cultural, historical, and spiritual influences that have shaped St. Lucian society. Each name carries a unique story, a testament to the rich heritage that defines this enchanting Caribbean island.