Spectacular Showdown: Rams Village Superstars Clinch Victory in Thrilling St Kitts and Nevis Premier League Final!

In a heart-pounding climax to the St Kitts and Nevis Football Association Premier League, Rams Village Superstars emerged as the undisputed champions, leaving fans in awe of their tenacity and skill. The final showdown, pitting them against the formidable SL Horsfords St. Paul’s United, will be etched in the annals of football history.

The tournament, which unfolded with a cascade of breathtaking moments, showcased the sheer dedication of the community teams of St Kitts and Nevis. From the first whistle to the last penalty kick, every match exuded a fervent passion for the beautiful game.

In a nerve-wracking finale, Rams Village Superstars seized the coveted trophy with an 8-7 score, sealing their victory and etching their names in football legendry. The St Kitts and Nevis Football Association hailed this season as a testament to the unwavering spirit, skill, and sportsmanship displayed by every player.

Gratitude poured in from football enthusiasts and authorities alike, saluting the remarkable feat achieved by Rams Village Superstars. The elation in the hearts of their fans echoed across the islands.

A Season of Stars and Legends

As the sun sets on this scintillating season, it’s time to recognize the outstanding talents that illuminated the league. The St Kitts and Nevis Football Association, in collaboration with league sponsors, presented a glittering array of awards to honor excellence.

Premier Division:

Coach of the Year: Iroy Jeffers (SL Horsford St.Paul’s United FC) – $1000

Golden Glove: Clifford Samuel (Sol Island Auto Conaree FC)- $1000

Best Defender: Denis Fleming (Rams Village Superstars FC)- $1000

Best Midfielder: Yohannes Mitchum (Newtown United FC)- $1000

Golden Boot: Keithroy Freeman (SL Horsford St.Paul’s United FC) – $1000

Regular Season MVP: Keithroy Freeman (SL Horsford St.Paul’s United FC) -$10,000

Finals MVP: Zaykeese Smith (Village Superstars FC)- $5,000



Division 1:

Coach of the Year: Jevon Francis (Trafalgar Southstars FC)- $500 (Division 1)

Best Goalkeeper: Abasti Tyrell (Trafalgar Southstars FC)- $500

Best Defender: Ricaldo Archibald (Trafalgar Southstars FC)- $500

Best Midfielder: Orlando Mitchum (Conaree Fireball International FC)- $500

Golden Boot: Reynaldo Matthew (Dieppe Bay Eagles FC)- $500

MVP: Abasti Tyrell (Trafalgar Southstars FC)- $5,000



Each award stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit and exceptional skills displayed by these remarkable athletes throughout the season. The league has witnessed not only thrilling matches but also the rise of new stars and the celebration of seasoned veterans.

As the sun sets on this spectacular season, St Kitts and Nevis Football Association looks forward to an even more exhilarating season ahead, filled with moments that will undoubtedly etch themselves into the annals of football history.